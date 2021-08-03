I think everyone who’s ever been the last person to touch a newspaper before it goes to press fantasizes about what could be written in big bold letters on the front page.
Or, maybe what we call “body type” (I prefer ragged right) could be used to form the shape of one single object. Any object. Right there on the front page.
Maybe we don’t think about the front page but what we could write on the opinion page without anyone noticing until after the paper went to press.
I imagine newspaper people having these thoughts like someone working in a bank would have thoughts about bringing home a little bit – or a lot – more money. We think about these things but that doesn’t mean we will do them.
I am thinking about this because this is my last column and this is the last Milton Courier I will be putting together. And in true form, I am typing this (from notes) at the very last minute. I had always wondered how Doug Welch could do that. A lot of times the answer is necessity.
The worst thing I could say about newspapers right now is that I hate deadlines.
Every day of the last seven years, I loved the newspaper even on my worst days.
Blank pages stared me in the face, challenged me to fill them with something meaningful. For that I turned to you. My stories were never mine. They were yours. Many of you were strangers willing to share your story, even let me take your photo, and for that I am very appreciative.
Someone of you said some of my recent stories made you tear up. Today, you are getting your “revenge.”
I will miss the Milton Courier. I feel like I have been at the paper forever. I packed up the building at 513 Vernal Avenue. I brought home a cat. When I first started at the Courier, I thought it was difficult to cover all the news in Milton. This community has never been without news – for better or for worse.
One of my favorite stories was “Why he waves” written in 2018 about a Heartwarming House resident who sat in his wheelchair in front of the building waiving to people as they go by on Madison Avenue. And, this year, I again saw Jerry Burnatt outside waving. He has much shorter hair now.
Another favorite was the story and all the photos about the hearts going up in windows. Even the governor heard about the Happy Heart Hunt Facebook in Milton.
I enjoyed all the things people did to keep their hearts happy during the pandemic. Never before had I danced with a Christmas tree, but the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce made it happen.
The more I learned about Milton, the more people I met, the deeper my connection to Milton.
We, as a community, have shared many challenges and frustrations. As much as anyone living in the community could, I tried to stay in the middle, which meant pleasing neither side. Generally, I have found people mean well they just have different ways of thinking and see the world much differently. They have different viewpoints. Those who have truly succeeded have approached things understanding that whatever it is is not about “me,” it’s about “you” or “us,” a community and being a part of something much bigger than ourselves.
In high school, I had a sweater that looked like a newsprint. I have always been a dork. Always loved newspapers. Always wondered what people’s stories were and always wanted to tell them.
It’s been a fun, wild ride that even now doesn’t stop because the news itself in Milton never stops.
Thank you for giving me this chance.
It’s hard to say goodbye to something you have a passion for, but sometimes it’s time for new endeavors.