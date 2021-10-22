With fall colors reaching their peak and the days growing shorter, people are taking advantage of unseasonably warm temperatures and heading outdoors.
With an abundance of rivers, lakes and streams nearby, some like to hike or kayak in search of migratory birds.
Some fish or hunt while others simply enjoy the natural beauty found along the waterways and wetland areas.
Casual recreationalists might see the wetlands as healthy and thriving. But the members of Lake Koshkonong Wetlands Association, established in 2003, know there are always projects or problems needing attention and habitats to restore.
It keeps them busy year round.
Penny Shackelford, secretary for the wetlands group, said everyone benefits from wetlands.
While enjoyment is a key feature, wetlands also help control flooding by acting as a sponge by absorbing heavy rains. It slows the water down, purifying and cleaning it as it passes through.
Areas with healthy wetlands see less flooding and cleaner, clearer water. With all of these benefits at stake, the Lake Koshkonong Wetland Association dedicates itself to preserving these special ecosystems.
“We enjoy the wetlands,” Shackelford said. “We protect when necessary and we educate ourselves.”
Most of the 60-some members of the group are landowners along or near the lake. Some are year-round residents while others are here seasonally. A few hunting clubs have memberships as well.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources lists Lake Koshkonong’s size at just over 10,500 acres, making it one of Wisconsin’s largest lakes. It sprawls across Rock, Jefferson and Dane counties.
LKWA members work with DNR, other governmental agencies and private organizations to bring educational programing to the public, participate in surveys and research projects and provide financial support for carrying out tasks to maintain or restore the wetlands. Shackelford said they also keep track of legislation and “just support wetlands in general.”
Reducing invasives a high priority
One of those projects was sparked earlier this year when Shackelford and her husband, Gary, had the chance to visit a five-acre fen, a rare and unique habitat, buried deep within the 800-acre public wetland on the eastern shore of the lake.
Noting an abundance of invasive plants overtaking the area, they discussed the situation with DNR manager Sam Jonas and then the association made a donation to augment efforts to remove the encroaching species. Work on eliminating non-native cattails and phragmites has already begun with removal of buckthorn to come as the weather turns colder.
Now, the group is looking ahead and preparing for a spring project, which focuses on another invasive plant, the purple loosestrife.
“It’s a beautiful blooming purple plant,” Shackelford said, “and it likes a little bit of shallow water.”
However, the plant is a huge problem. “Like every invasive plant, they proliferate very fast and they form a very dense growth so that nothing else can grow around them,” she said.
When invasive plants take over, native plants—which are critical for healthy wildlife and insect populations—disappear, as do nesting areas for birds.
Purple loosestrife is a problem throughout the Midwest. Partnering with the Rock River Coalition and Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation, Shackelford said the wetlands group will take part in efforts to reduce proliferation of the plant by introducing Galerucella beetles wherever the purple loosestrife is abundant.
Galerucella beetles are unique and especially suited for the job.
“They only eat (non-native) purple loosestrife,” Shackelford said. “There are native purple loosestrife plants but they don’t eat those.”
While the beetles won’t eradicate the loosestrife completely, they will keep the plants under control so that native plants can flourish. Surveying is underway to determine areas along the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong where purple loosestrife poses a threat. The beetles will be released in late spring.
Expecting ash borers near dam
Because Lake Koshkonong spans three counties, staying abreast of projects and problems affecting the lake is an ongoing task for the wetland association.
Shackelford said one group they try to support is the Rock Koshkonong Lake District. As a governmental body with authority to look after the welfare of the lake as a whole, the lake district is pivotal for addressing needs which can’t be managed solely by one or another group or agency bound by a single county or township.
The lake district is responsible for maintaining the Indianford Dam, for instance. And since the district voted in the summer of 2020 to move forward with much needed repairs to the dam, members of the wetlands association have attended meetings and provided support for the board.
LKWA made a financial contribution to the upgrading of a boom system to keep debris from clogging the dam.
Shackelford said the group expects emerald ash borer beetles to make their way downstream from the Horicon Marsh, where the Rock River begins, and cause problems in the vicinity of the dam.
“We’re going to need a robust system to try to fend that off,” Shackelford said.
The group has also participated in research projects, one of which involved contracting with professional botanists and ecologists to determine what plants are around the lake.
The study was conducted again this fall. Shackelford said the results aren’t in yet, but comparing the results from the two studies will help the group identify trends and spot potential problems in the coming years.
While the wetlands are located in specific areas around rivers and lakes, keeping them healthy benefits everyone, no matter where they live. To that end, Shackelford said their meetings and all of their programs are open to the public as educational opportunities.
Talks should resume next spring
In pre-COVID-19 times, association members met on the last Tuesday of the month in September, October, February, March and April. They also hosted an annual meeting with a picnic during the summer. To further educate themselves and the public, their meetings have often included a guest speaker who makes a presentation.
Shackelford said she hopes these meetings can resume next spring. One program she hopes to reschedule is a presentation by Wisconsin DNR Wildlife Manager Sam Jonas. The program would focus on the fen restoration project which the group supported earlier this year. Another would bring back an entomologist who had previously talked about mosquitoes. This time they would have her talk about ticks.
A presentation by Director Merrilee Lee of the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson would focus on the history of Lake Koshkonong.
While groups such as the Lake Koshkonong Wetlands Association and the Rock River Coalition are formal groups with goals, projects and meetings, Shackelford stresses that everyone can take action to benefit the wetlands or their own immediate environment. Friends groups are one way to get involved. The DNR website lists friends groups, area adoption programs and other volunteer opportunities. Helping out with surveys, research, banding or tracking will give people the chance to work more closely with wildlife.
But, Shackelford points out, you don’t need to involve yourself with an established group at all.
Waterfowl and other birds have increasing difficulty finding nesting places. Anyone can put up nesting boxes for ducks, bluebirds or wrens. Shackelford said rain gardens are fun and easy to create, too. A simple, small depression near a corner of your house, where rain water can collect as it rolls through your gutters, can give the water a place to soak in rather than rolling down the grass into the storm sewers.
“The bottom line is nature doesn’t take care of itself anymore,” Shackelford said. “We have to help take care of it.”
The Lake Koshkonong Wetlands Association has an active Facebook page where news, programs and meeting notices are posted.