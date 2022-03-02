Sun Prairie student wins Optimist Club Essay Contest

Brooke Bandli, a senior at Sun Prairie High School, recently won the Optimist Club of Sun Prairie’s essay contest based on the theme of “How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow?”
Bandli’s essay will be sent to the district level to be judged along with winners from other Optimist Clubs in the district. College scholarships are available for top winners at the district level.
“Brooke did a wonderful job of articulating this year’s theme. She expressed herself well through the essay and deserved the honor of first place,” Club President Ray Thomson said.
The Optimist Club of Sun Prairie has been participating in the Optimist Essay Contest for two years and has been active in the community since 1967. Other programs and service projects that the Club is involved in include Hero Appreciation Night, the Tri-Star Basketball tournament and Monthly Youth Appreciation lunches.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with 80,000 adult and youth members in 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and throughout the world. Carrying the Mission Statement “By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in youth, our communities, and ourselves.” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year.
To learn more about the Optimist Club of Sun Prairie, visit the club website at www.sunprairieoptimists.org or the club’s Facebook page.