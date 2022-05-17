 Skip to main content
MCFARLAND BOYS TENNIS

McFarland boys tennis defeats Reedsburg; fourth at Rock Valley Conference tournament

  • Updated

At the Rock Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday, May 12, the Spartans took fourth place.

At No. 1 doubles, Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson placed second with a (6-1, 6-0) win against Zephyr Marek and Cole Huebel of Jefferson, and a (7-6 (5), 6-4) win against Max Maternowski and Chase Stoner of East Troy. Snyder and Pederson lost the first-place match (6-0, 6-3) to Johannes Bourman and Matthew Koelpin of Watertown Luther Prep.

Sean Fernan and Jacob Nix finished third at No. 2 doubles with a (6-1, 6-3) win against Nick Kleiboer and Jonah Martin of Edgerton. Fernan and Nix lost (6-0, 6-3) to Chase Murphy and Jake Molloy of East Troy, but won the third-place match (6-1, 7-5) over Reed Alness and Cristian Carreno of Big Foot.

Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgens took fourth at No. 3 doubles, winning (7-5, 6-3) over Mason Whitmore and Advit Sukheja of Edgerton. Blakeslee and Hudgens lost (6-0, 6-1) to Zach Cliffgard and Aiden Taylor of East Troy and fell (6-3, 6-2) to Andrew Sachs and Alexis Castaneda of Big Foot in the third-place match.

At No. 1 singles, David Templeton lost (7-5, 6-2) to John Chan of Whitewater and lost (6-2, 5-7, 10-8) to Emmitt Sund of Edgerton to finish in sixth place. Cash Kujak placed fourth at No. 2 singles, winning (7-5, 6-1) against Isaac Zielke of Edgerton. Kujak lost (6-0, 6-0) to Justin Brehm of East Troy before losing the third-place match (3-6, 6-2, 10-6) to Noah Koelpin of Watertown Luther Prep.

Stellan Kilpatrick took fifth at No. 3 singles, losing (6-4, 4-6, 10-5) to Peter Hazeltine of Edgerton, but won the fifth-place match (6-4, 6-3) against Jason Horn of Watertown Luther Prep. Cristiano Medina scored fourth at No. 4 singles, winning (6-0, 6-1) against Adam Nelson of Edgerton. Medina lost (6-4, 6-2) to Andrew Greenwald of Big Foot before losing (6-0, 6-2) against Sean Kappl of Watertown Luther Prep.

Team scores: East Troy 39, Watertown Luther Prep 23, Big Foot 22.5, McFarland 16.5, Whitewater 10.5, Edgerton 10, Jefferson 1.

McFarland 4, Reedsburg 3

The Spartans won two singles and two doubles matches in a 4-3 win against Reedsburg on Wednesday, May 11.

Stellan Kilpatrick defeated Brogan Helmeid (6-1, 6-3) at No. 3 singles. Cristiano Medina won No. 4 singles (7-6, 6-1) over Giovani Rojas.

Sean Fernan and Jacob Nix won No. 2 doubles (6-4, 7-5) against Tyler Singletary and Dayne Meinhardt. Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgens defeated Zach Tourdot and Trevor Weix (7-5, 3-6, 11-9) at No. 3 doubles.

For Reedsburg, Anthony Buss defeated David Templeton (6-2, 4-6, 10-8) at No. 1 singles. Joshua Thomas won (6-2, 6-2) against Cash Kujak at No. 2 singles. Simon Wenninger and Jordan Matyas won No. 1 doubles (6-2, 4-6, 10-4) against Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson.

