The March for Racial Justice will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Firemans Park in DeForest.
Attendees will walk from the park on a route of approximately 1.2 miles, stopping part way to observe 8.46 minutes of silence in honor of victims of racial injustice. The walk will conclude at the park as well. Expect the march to be done by 8 p.m.
Everyone is asked to observe social distancing protocols and wear masks to allow for the safety of all involved.
Attendees are asked to bring signs with slogans that reflect your concerns and beliefs.
The march has three goals:
1. To acknowledge that racism is endemic in our society at the political, cultural, economic, educational, and personal levels, and that we intend to continue to challenge and diminish the power of racism.
2. To mourn the victims of racism, from high profile cases like recent murders of black citizens to a long and violent history of oppression as well as the ongoing everyday acts of discrimination that people of color face in society.
3. To show support and appreciation for our local police department for their ongoing intention to examine and refinine their policies, procedures, and trainings to help all staff address issues of diversity and equity.
All concerned citizens and families are welcome to attend.
