Elementary school boundaries approved by the Milton School Board June 22.
CONSOLIDATED
- North River Road from south of West Miles Road to West US 14.
- North County Highway F from south of West Miles Road to West US 14
- North Consolidated Road from West Miles Road to North County Highway F.
- US 51 from south of West Manogue Road to West US 14.
- North Newville Road from East Russell Road to East US 14.
- Harmony Grove subdivision down to US 14.
- All of East and West Russell Road.
- All of West Stark Road (Does not include East Stark Road).
- West Glenmoor Lane to North Glenmoor Lane to West Aberdeen Drive and including West Interlochen Dive ending at US 51.
HARMONY
- Fox Hills, Briar Crest, Sand Hill, Galaxy and Red Oak subdivisions.
- North Harmony Townhall Road from south of East Bingham Road down to US 14/US 11.
- East Rotamer Road down to north of US 14 between North US 14 and North Scharine Road.
- East County Highway M from North Scharine Road to North County Line Road.
WEST
- North Kidder Road from East Knudsen Road continuing to Highway 51 down to north of East Russell Road.
- Twelve Oaks/Pheasant Run subdivision, Grandview Drive subdivision, North Sable subdivision, North Brentwood Drive subdivision.
- Timber Ridge subdivision, Old Orchard subdivision, North Pineview Drive subdivision, North Fairview Avenue subdivision.
- East Dix Drive subdivision, East Jacobs Drive subdivision, Charlie Bluff subdivision, N Tocoho/Honeysuckle subdivision.
- East Applewood Drive continuing to North Hurd Road continuing to North Consolidated Road to north of West Miles.
- West side of John Paul Road to Serns Road.
EAST
- Waterman Estates subdivision, East Tomahawk Lane subdivision, North Zinfandel Drive subdivision, Walnut Grove subdivision, Rovi Acres subdivision.
- South of East County Line Road on North Vickerman Road continuing on North Tarrant Road ending at East Rotamer Road (but not including East Rotamer)
- ELJ Townline Road from North County Highway Y/John Paul Road to North Sturtevant Road.
- East side of John Paul Road to Serns Raod, then all of John Paul Road.
