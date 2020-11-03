A subcommittee of the Joint Fire Commission has been looking at consolidating the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department with the Janesville Fire Department.
According to Ernie Rhodes, who is chief of both fire departments, “The fix is to have enough funding to consolidate with the city of Janesville and to afford full-time employees and, in a sense, build a seamless approach to fire, EMS and rescue across the city of Milton, town of Milton and city of Janesville.”
For both Milton and Janesville, he said, “It’s better for resources.”
Consolidation will save money, not millions of dollars, he said, but it will absolutely increase efficiencies.
“This is happening all across the United States,” he added.
Consolidating with Janesville and having more full-time employees would require a tax levy estimated at $2.1 million (an increase of 134%) and going to referendum. The consolidated model includes 15 full-time firefighters/paramedics, three full-time lieutenants, existing Milton battalion chiefs and administrative assistant, and full utilization of Janesville fire/EMS management structure.
Because 2021 has only one election on the calendar (April), Rhodes said April 2022 is likely a more realistic time for the commission to recommend going to referendum.
