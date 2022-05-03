The Monona Grove Ad Hoc Sustainability Committee will hold a ribbon-cutting for a new solar array at Monona Grove High School in mid-May.
The public will be given a chance to tour the solar array, which is the largest solar array on any K-12 school in the state of Wisconsin, on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Monona Grove High School, 4400 Monona Drive.
There will be a 9 a.m. reception, 10 a.m. program and ribbon-cutting, with tours immediately following.
Crews are currently in the process of placing more than 1,400 solar panels onto Monona Grove High School. The panels, which are tentatively set to be energized by May 16, will cover two-thirds of the roof and produce about 845 megawatt hours of power each year. That’s about half of the electricity necessary for the high school to operate.
Early visions for a solar array began with a referendum in 2018
The array is projected to be cash flow positive within the first year and is expected to save the district more than $1.5 million over the solar arrays lifetime.
During that lifetime, which is 30 years, the solar array is projected to offset the burning of more than 16,000 tons of coal and to reduce coal-related air emissions. That means reducing more than 44,000 pounds of smog-producing nitrogen oxide emissions and 31,000 tons of carbon dioxide.
“First and foremost, the potential cost savings for the district,” Superintendent Daniel Olsen said on the benefits of the array. “With the very challenging and tight budgets that school districts face, any opportunity for cost savings is essential, and then we can put those dollars right back into the classroom.”
“Secondly, being a good steward of our taxpayer money, as well as sustainability efforts for our community, that’s an important piece,” He continued. “And then of course, we’re in the education business, so the third piece is a great learning opportunity for students as well.”