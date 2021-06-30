Melissa Ratcliff, Dane County Board Supervisor for Cottage Grove and Cottage Grove Village Board member, will hold a listening session with community members and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barret next week.
Ratcliff and Barrett will meet with residents of the county at the Bakken Park shelter at 4064 Vilas Road in Cottage Grove on Wednesday, July 7 at 2 p.m.
The goal of the event is to allow community members to meet their elected officials, discuss concerns and questions, and build relationships.
“I look forward to meeting some of the residents of the County. Having these interactions with one another is a great way to foster community and build relationships to continue to make Dane County a great place for all to live,” said Ratcliff.
“I look forward to building relationships and solving problems through community engagement, and listening sessions to hear the concerns of our Dane County residents,” said Sheriff Barrett.
Ratcliff has represented District 36, which includes the village and town of Cottage Grove, on the Dane County Board since 2018. Barrett was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers in 2021 as the new Sheriff for Dane County.
The event will be informal, with an opportunity to ask questions. If members of the public have questions they would like to ask but are unable to attend, they can be sent to Supervisor Ratcliff at Ratcliff.melissa@countyofdane.com.