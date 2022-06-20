Conservation practices put in place on today’s dairy farms protect land and water resources and provide critical habitat for wildlife. Wisconsin Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever (PF/QF) and Professional Dairy Producers (PDPW) are hosting a tour of Sassy Cow Creamery near Columbus, Wis., to highlight some of these practices and the benefits they provide to the environment, cows and dairy farms.
The tour will be held on Sat., June 25, as part of the larger Wisconsin PF/QF State Convention, at the North Bristol Sportsman’s Club in Sun Prairie, Wis. Shuttle transportation will be provided for all participants, with a bus departing from the North Bristol Sportsman’s Club at 2:00 p.m. and returning at 3:45 p.m.
At Sassy Cow Creamery, tour participants will hear from PF/QF precision agriculture and conservation specialists talking about how to work with agriculture producers to create habitats and see conservation practices that have been implemented on the 600-cow dairy farm. The farms are placed on 1,700 acres of pasture and fields of corn, soybeans, alfalfa and wheat. The tour will also feature the dairy’s state-of-the-art rotary milking parlor and other facilities, and will end with ice cream made at the on-site creamery.
The tour is the inaugural “Farmers for Pheasants” event as part of a newly-formed partnership between Pheasants/Quails Forever and PDPW that will help connect dairy producers in Wisconsin with trusted resources for on-farm conservation.
Tour space is limited and pre-registration is required. The $10 registration fee includes shuttle and ice cream. To register, visit https://pfqf.myeventscenter.com/event/Wisconsin-Pfqf-State-Convention-61830 (select “Field Trip #1”) or contact Cody Kamrowski at ckamrowski@pheasantsforever.org or 608-408-0889.
Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever make up the nation’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to upland habitat conservation. This community of more than 400,000 members, supporters and partners is dedicated to the protection of our uplands through habitat improvement, public access, education and advocacy. A network of 754 local chapters spread across North America determine how 100 percent of their locally raised funds are spent — the only national conservation organization that operates through this grassroots structure. Since its creation in 1982, the organization has dedicated more than $1 billion to 567,500 habitat projects benefiting 22 million acres.
Professional Dairy Producers (PDPW) is the nation’s largest dairy producer-led organization of its kind, focusing on producer professionalism, stakeholder engagement and unified outreach to share ideas, solutions, resources and experiences that help dairy producers succeed.