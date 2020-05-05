To celebrate Older Americans Month, The Gathering Place held an essay contest. Sixth-grade students were asked to write an essay about their favorite older person. Here are the first-, second- and third-place winners: Natalie Kingsley, Poppy Ramos and Dylan Rau. Honorable mentions include: Ava Helgeson, Lexi McMeans, Attia Walewangko, Delaney Wixom, Emma Lott, Layla Miller, Riley Jones and Amaya Loper.
Grandma holds a special place in my heart. Grandma has ears that truly listen, arms that hold, love that’s never ending, and a heart of gold.
My grandma told me I hold a special place in her heart. For my birthday, Grandma gave me a choice of $50 to spend on myself, or a $50 gift card to give to any person in Woodman’s. I thought about what to buy myself. At Church I thought about how happy the person would be. So I chose the gift card. We looked for the right person. We found a man who reminded me of my recently lost grandpa Larry. I approached him and told him my name, and that today is my birthday, and that I would like to give him this gift card, and in his shaky voice, he said thank you. I will never forget the smile on his face, or the way he looked at me.
My family and I were at grandma’s cabin and decided to go fishing. The sun was shining bright. It was so much fun hanging out with everyone on the boat. Out of the blue my grandma said, “I smell some reading coming on.” But sadly I mistakenly misunderstood her and said, “No, sorry grandma that was me!” As everyone turned to look at me, we all started laughing realizing what I had said. My grandma always makes me laugh.
Walks with grandma were always fun. We would pick berries, look for toads, and smell flowers. We were always talking about nothing but it always meant everything because I had my grandma by my side.
Grandma always made me feel special, I knew if I needed someone to talk to that she was the person. I love you grandma!
