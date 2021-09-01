Waterloo residents who want to tap into a city grant program to replace the lead pipes running into their homes are running out of time to do that.
In 2021, the city has offered grants to homeowners that will pay up to 75% of lead pipe replacement costs, up to a maximum of $3,750. The grants were made possible after the city received about $237,000 allocation from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
When the city council approved the grant program in February, it was expected that it would to cover 106 homes.
“We are hopeful that everybody will get on board and get (the replacements) done because it is a use it or lose it,” Mayor Jeni Quimby said then.
City Clerk/Treasurer Mo Hansen said this week homeowners have until Dec. 31 to apply for a grant. And it’s a reimbursement, he said, meaning the work needs to be completed before the application is filed.
With September here, time is short, and there is no word on whether the grant window will be extended into 2020, Hansen said. He said homeowners should not expect the grants to be available next year.
Hansen said the issuance of grants in 2021 followed an interest-free loan program that the city offered homeowners in 2020, for replacing lead pipes.
The city issued about 20 loans in 2020.
Hansen said the city recently got word that it could use the DNR allocation to cover those loans, forgiving homeowners for the entire amount.
This is the second time in recent years that the city has offered a grant program to replace lead pipes, Hansen noted. It previously offered such a program in 2017.
“We have been at this for a number of years,” he said.
The city’s website has extensive information on the current grant program, including a graphic that explans where the city’s responsibility for water pipes ends and the homeowner’s begins.
The website also includes a summary of the grant program, a list of qualified local plumbers, and an explanation of how identify a lead pipe (versus copper or galvanized steel pipes). There is also a downloadable grant application and a step-by-step explanation of the process homeowners need to go through to secure a grant.
The city information is at: https://www.waterloowi.us/clerk-treasurer/pages/2021-private-lead-service-replacement-grant-program.
You can also call the city at (920) 478-3025, for more information.