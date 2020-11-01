WAUKESHA — On paper, Lakeside Lutheran wasn't better than Catholic Memorial.
On the court, the Warriors fought, rallied and played with nothing to lose.
And the end result, a 25-19, 24-26, 25-23, 17-25, 15-13 decision, sent second-seeded Lakeside Lutheran past top-seeded Catholic Memorial in a WIAA Division 2 sectional final and to its third state appearance in five years.
"We knew we were the underdogs and we wanted to win," senior libero Kylee Gnabasik said. "That really drove us in knowing we were down and supposed to lose. That pushed us forward over them. We had a lot of confidence and everybody put forth their effort and it all came together."
Lakeside lost its first three games of the season and then lost three weeks of the season while in a COVID-19-related quarantine. The Warriors (11-4) haven't lost in the postseason, though, and are now on the state stage again.
"It's a crazy feeling," Gnabasik explained. "Payton (Kuepers) and I were talking about it and saying how we were going to get back to state. Especially in the last game, I just knew we could pull it out and we did."
"Our goal wasn't to play in the state tournament," Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis added. "When we first started our season, we didn't know if there was going to be a state tournament. Our theme is brick by brick. We wanted to do the process. Every day at practice we were just going to do one more thing and get better at one more thing.
"Then we got quarantined so the idea of state wasn't there. When we got back from quarantine, that was really hard. When people talk about how COVID affects your mental health, that really affected us. We had to take a day to pull together and remember the best part of a volleyball team is being together. It isn't the wins or losses. It's being together and creating memories. When we came back from quarantine that's what we did actually was create memories and have fun together.
"Coming into this game we were the underdogs, we weren't really supposed to win. Catholic Memorial was stronger than us, had much better competition than us. We were the underdogs which just let us know we had nothing to lose. We wanted to come out here and play our hearts out. Leave it all on the court and the girls did an awesome job of that. That's what I told the girls after the game 'never underestimate the underdog'. We are of course thankful to our Lord and Savior. He made this all possible. It's awesome to just enjoy today."
The Crusaders (17-6) had all the momentum entering the fifth set after winning the fourth by eight points, controlling it most of the way. They also the support of a lively home crowd.
It didn't matter.
An ace by Gnabasik gave Lakeside a 3-0 edge to open the fifth. The lead swelled to 6-1 after an errant returned soared long and a ball was double hit.
Senior outside hitter Payton Kuepers had one of her team-leading 22 kills followed by another off-target Crusader return made it 8-3. Catholic Memorial hit the antenna on the next point.
Junior middle Ella DeNoyer and Kuepers each had kills to help the Warriors preserve a two-point lead before Lakeside committed a service error that made it 11-10. Senior middle Sydney Langille made a nice play at the net to give the Warriors the next point.
Senior outside hitter Olivia Krieser then made one of the marquee plays of the game, serving an ace to make it 13-10.
"Olivia Krieser was able to pull off an ace and a couple of other strong serves to really help when we needed it," Krauklis said. "I was proud of her focus in those high-pressure situations."
The Crusaders answered with the next three points to tie it up, including kills by senior middle hitter Gretchen Warner and senior right side Alyssa Nimz.
Kuepers then spiked a return off a Crusader block and out of bounds to set up match point.
Gnabasik stepped to the service line and after a brief rally, DeNoyer and sophomore right side Jenna Shadoski leaped simultaneously to block. Shadoski got a firm hand on the ball, sending it back over the net and emphatically to the floor as the Warriors jumped for joy in victory.
"I think our confidence is huge. Even when Catholic Memorial had some runs we found a way to get out of it, stay confident and keep swinging," Kuepers said of keys to the game. "It's amazing. I'm so proud of my teammates. We went through so much and I also think that contributes to the chemistry we have on the court because in our personal lives we went through so much together. It's great, I love this team."
"We knew when we were serving it, we liked our lineup against their lineup a little bit better. In the fifth set we did change our lineup," Krauklis added. "We moved one rotation so we would be lined up against them the way we were when we won. The serves we had against their serve receive and lining up our better rotations was important. We also focused on our block, I think we got a little slow. I reminded our blockers they needed to watch their hitters before the ball so they know the routes and could be blockers. We started out that fifth set with a couple of really nice blocks. That was huge. It made them make some hitting errors after being blocked which was huge. We've had a lot of five-set matches this year. I think we have the experience to know we could go into a five-set match and withstand it."
After Langille had a kill to give Lakeside an 18-16 lead in the second, CM rolled off four points. Junior outside hitter Lily Schuetz and Langille had kills in a three-point span to tie it at 21. Kuepers then produced another tying kill to make it 24 apiece. After the Warriors had a double hit, senior defensive specialist Isabella Halcomb squared the match with an ace.
In the third set, Gnabasik had an ace and Kuepers a kill to make it 7-2 Warriors. Kuepers then served a pair of aces, forcing a Crusader timeout, with the lead 14-5. Catholic Memorial pulled within one before Schuetz had a kill and DeNoyer an ace that made it 23-20. The Crusaders won the next three points but Schuetz had the set-ending point with a kill, putting Lakeside ahead 2-1.
"My hitters did a really good job of mixing it up," said senior setter Kaylee Raymond, who had 41 assists. "Wherever I put it they were able to put it down. They swung, tipped and rolled. They did a really good job."
Catholic Memorial scored the first five points of the fourth set and led nearly the entire way to extend the contest while Lakeside had a strong start to the match with a six-point win in the first.
Lakeside lost in the state semifinals in the 2016 and won the D2 title a year later, a game Gnabasik and Kuepers played in.
Four years later, they are the elder statesman of a team that will be playing Nov. 7 in Kaukauna in a one-day, four-team state tournament.
"I think we know what we need to do to further ourselves, get better and win the next game," Gnabasik said. "I think our confidence with what we had in 2016 from Payton and I is really going to help the team a lot."
DeNoyer finished with 10 kills and three blocks. Kuepers had three blocks, two aces and 25 digs.
Langille had four blocks and Shadoski totaled three blocks. Krieser served two aces and Gnabasik tallied six aces and 32 digs.
"We also did an exceptional job blocking," Krauklis said. "When that happens, it not only gets us points, but also causes the other team to start hitting around us which either forces an error or directs the ball to our back row to be played up, where Kylee did a great job digging up hard hit balls to keep us alive. Kaylee did a good job of placing the ball for our hitters to have good shots, and was even an offensive threat herself tonight."
Edgewood, Luxemburg-Casco and Saint Croix Falls also qualified for the D2 tournament, which will feature semifinal matches at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. with the finals at 7:30 p.m.
Lakeside drew the No. 3 seed and will face No. 2 seed Edgewood at 4 p.m.
