DOT to hold public meetings on Beltline planning

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Southwest Region has scheduled two public involvement meetings to discuss the Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) corridor study underway for the Madison Beltline. The Madison Beltline PEL study is a long-term planning study, and no construction projects are identified at this time.
Input from the upcoming PEL study public involvement meetings will be utilized to identify a range of potential long-term solutions to address local and regional safety, accessibility, and mobility issues along the Madison Beltline corridor between US 14 in Middleton and County N in Cottage Grove.
The PEL is expected to be completed in 2023. Upon completion of the PEL study, solutions studied will be further evaluated under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process.
The objectives of the PEL study are to:
Improve safety for all travel modes
Improve pedestrian and bicycle accommodations
Enhance transit ridership and routing opportunities
Improve connections across and adjacent to the Beltline for all travel modes
Address Beltline infrastructure condition and deficiencies
Address system mobility for all travel modes
Limit adverse social, cultural, and environmental effects to the extent practicable
Enhance efficient regional multimodal access to Madison metropolitan area economic centers
Decrease Beltline traffic diversion impacts to neighborhood streets
Complement other major transportation initiatives and studies in the Madison area
Support infrastructure and other measures that encourage alternatives to single-occupancy vehicle travel
The public plays an important role in the study process, and we encourage residents and anyone that travels the Beltline to attend one of the two meetings to learn about the study process and provide insights and feedback. The same material will be presented at each meeting.
The meetings will be held on the following dates, times and locations:
Tuesday, April 12
5 — 6:30 p.m.
(Presentation at 5:30 p.m.)
James Madison Memorial High School Commons
201 S. Gammon Road, Madison
Wednesday, April 13
5:00 — 6:30 p.m.
(Presentation at 5:30 p.m.)
The Village on Park Community Room
2300 South Park Street, Madison
To learn more, please visit the project website at www.madisonbeltline.dot.wi.gov.
If you’re unable to attend one of these meetings, the presentation and display materials will be available for review on the project website at www.wisconsindot.gov (search Madison Beltline Study) beginning Thursday, April 14. On this page, you can watch the presentation video, view the individual displays, take a short survey and provide feedback via the comment form.