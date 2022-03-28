Thoughts on the importance of relaxation

Spring break started on Monday, March 28. This is an important event because it gives us a chance to relax, refresh and get ready for the remaining months of the school year. We all find different ways to relax, but the important thing is not how we relax, but that we take a few moments to relax. To be 100% transparent, I have often struggled with relaxation in my life. My parents instilled in each of their children a work ethic that focused on work over relaxation. A person was not supposed to take time off until all your work was finished. The major problem with this philosophy is that the work is never finished.
As I have grown older and paid closer attention to life, I have learned how important it is to take time to relax and refresh yourself. It is actually a very good thing to step away from your daily routine and focus on other parts of your life. When you take a few moments to relax, you give your body and mind a chance to recharge and replenish that internal energy that is so important in order to do and be the best that we can be.
We live in a society that is always on the go and that focuses on what we can get done and accomplished. We work long days and put ourselves under enormous pressure to be successful. However, what is success? Sometimes we view success as the accumulation of things; but eventually you have to downsize and then you need to get rid of the things that you spent so much time accumulating earlier in your life. My wife is now in that phase. She is going through our closets, drawers and storage areas and determining what we can get rid of because so many of the things that we thought had value at one time, now have little or no value – even our children don’t want what we thought were prized possessions. She has agreed to not touch my closets, but is strongly encouraging me to part with some of my 100+ t-shirts and other items that seem to be taking up room.
Each of us finds relaxation in different ways. I find relaxation in working outside and around my farm. This weekend, as strange as it might seem, I found time to relax by doing a spring cleaning of my garage. I cleaned everything out of the garage and scrubbed the floors to get out all of the salt and grime that had collected over the winter months. I then proceeded to reorganize the items in my garage and wash the vehicles. Though I was exhausted and stiff when it was over, I felt good and ready to start the next week. Relaxation comes in many forms. As the weather warms up, I plan to spend some of my free time cutting hiking and riding trails through the woods, taking care of my animals and listening to music (60’s and 70’s) while I make dinner on the grill. These are ways that I relax and refresh myself.
I don’t think it matters how we relax, but that we take time to relax and do things that bring us joy and meaning. It is my hope that during this upcoming break that each of you will take some time for yourself and your family to relax and refresh. We still have some very busy months ahead of us as we look to close out the 2021-2022 school year and get ready for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. So find time to replenish your energy level and your spirits.
I am grateful for what each and every one of you do to make this school district a better place. You each give of yourselves in a variety of ways to make life and learning successful for the children that pass through our doors each day. So, I truly hope that you will take some time over this upcoming break to give yourself permission to relax. It has been said that you cannot take care of others, if you don’t take time to care for yourself. I think this saying is more accurate than many of us realize.
Thank you again for everything and have a great week!