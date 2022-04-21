A McFarland-based development group received to go-ahead to proceed with a more refined design for its concept plan OK’d by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on April 12 to bring 143 apartments and 54 condos to the area just west of the West Main-South Grand roundabout.
CF Investments LLC has submitted a Planned Development Concept Plan for a two-building residential development for the 5.3-acre property located at 2701 W. Main Street.
In his report to the commission, City Planning Director Josh Clements said a total of 195 dwellings are proposed for the property (37 per acre), and the property is to be subdivided to create one parcel for each building.
The first building is a 54-unit, three-story condominium structure with vehicle access from South Legacy Way. Vehicle parking is proposed to be accommodated by 58 underground parking spaces and 49 surface lot spaces, meeting the city standard. The building is arranged to face West Main Street.
The second building is a proposed 141-unit apartment building with vehicle access from South City Station Drive. The four-story building steps down to three stories along its south face, consistent with setback requirements.
The center of the building is a four-story parking structure with 255 spaces, with the dwellings arranged around the perimeter in a “Texas Wrap” arrangement, Clements wrote in the staff report to the commission. An additional 15 parking spaces are provided on a surface lot at the ramp entrance.
The top level of the parking structure is a resident outdoor space with sport courts, a seating area, and a small dog run. The building is arranged to face West Main Street and South City Station, creating a defined corner.
The exterior of the apartment building has a brick base, Hardie board lap siding, metal window and balcony equipment. The building facades are articulated utilizing recessions and projections, using vertical balcony recessions to create visual interest and pattern.
The total projected value of both buildings is $35 million, with no financial assistance being sought from the City of Sun Prairie. Approximate monthly rents in the market-rate apartment building would range from $1,195 to $2,000 in a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three bedroom units. Using current calculations, 10 total K-12 students would be added to the Sun Prairie Area School District as a result of the development.
The apartment building has a flat roof and linear roof line with a stepped parapet and corner features, and a color scheme that attempts to create the appearance of two separate buildings.
Dwellings that front West Main include walk-out entrances and porticos to create a more engaging streetscape. All dwellings include a balcony or patio.
The exterior of the condominium building includes similar brick and lap siding materials, metal windows and balconies. This three-story building is proposed as a gabled roof. The ramp access to underground parking is located on the west end of the building.
CF Investments made a lengthy presentation for commission consideration and feedback of its proposed development through the concept plan process.
The city’s Concept Plan process involves an informal, non-binding review by the Plan Commission, with an opportunity for dialogue between the applicant, staff, and the commission regarding the merits of the project, so that the applicant can decide how to move forward with a formal application or consider making changes or refining the proposal before moving forward.
Resident feedback against proposalClements said of 48 Survey Monkey comments received by the city, just 11 were in favor, while 37 opposed it. Concerns were about traffic, safety and increased pedestrians on a busy street. Many felt it was not in the right location for the proposed development.
“I’m deeply concerned about the amount of traffic 143 apartments and 54 condos will create right on the road my kids cross to go to school (Meadow View and new high school). The new high school will already significantly increase the traffic. Why put such a large apartment project there? I’m all for growth but this project doesn’t seem to be a good fit at that location,” wrote Julie Lynch, a Hazelnut Drive resident. “Thank you for your consideration.”
“In general, the condo plan and location is reasonable. We understand the desire for increased residential use of that land,” wrote Mark Mayefsky, another Hazelnut Trail resident.
“Roughly 50 units of owned and vested residents is reasonable, and would not hinder the local resources, including usage of our streets, the park, school classrooms, and the sidewalk. We understand that the “garden-style” condos are in high demand, and as a compromise to balance capacity of residents and the effect on the area, we would be open to two condos, but certainly not condo AND apartments,” Mayefsky added.
“We are greatly opposed to the apartment portion of the plan for several reasons and its effect on the neighborhood and local resources. With an additional [greater than] 141 vehicles the apartment plan brings, that is an additional 141 opportunities for vehicle to vehicle or vehicle to pedestrian accidents,” Mayefsky added. “The road slopes in that area and there are enough accidents in the roundabout and down W. Main where the school crossing is. That area is hazardous, and having more people commute during school open/closing times is concerning.”
Commission reaction
Acting on a city planning staff approval recommendation, the commission said it was not in favor of the current aesthetics of the apartment building and asked to see a different look for the buildings if a formal presentation is to be made in the future.
Commissioner Barb Bailey asked about how the unit-per-acre density compared with Colorado Commons. City Planner Sarah Sauer said the Colorado Commons plan is 36 units per acre, versus 36.7 units per acre for the CF Investments proposal.
Mayor Paul Esser, who has consistently supported new housing proposals regardless of their location, said the exterior “needs work,” but that he favored the new condo and apartments. “I’m OK with the size,” Esser added.
Commissioner and Dane County Supervisor Analiese Eicher spoke in favor of the development. She said as a former resident of that area, that condos and apartments are a reasonable transition into the single family area. “This makes sense,” she said, adding that a few tweaks will need to be made to the building facades.
Commissioner Kevin Wait suggested CF Investments consider more condo than apartments, but no motion was made to change any recommendation moving forward.
Commissioner Tina Virgil said she wanted to see fewer multi-family units, citing safety as part of her emergency services background. She also said she thought the development could use more greenspace because many new residents moving to Sun Prairie have dogs that need walking.
“It’s a good project and I think it’s going in the right direction,” remarked commissioner Dave Hoekstra, serving his final meeting representing the Sun Prairie Area School District (Hoekstra did not seek reelection to the Sun Prairie School Board). He added the proposal could use some architectural enhancements, however.
Although no formal vote was taken, the commission agreed the project should move forward with a formal application to the City of Sun Prairie to develop the property at 2701 W. Main St.