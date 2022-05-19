The village of McFarland has asked for a seat at the table during a future negotiation process during the siting of a proposed Dane County landfill.
Dane County is proposing a 230-acre development at 6701 U.S. Highway 12-18, the current Yahara Hills Golf Course owned by the city of Madison.
The project is envisioned to include both a landfill and a “Sustainability Campus,” a suite of recycling facilities and sustainable businesses to reduce the volume of waste entering the landfill. Early visions of the site include mattress recycling, a food waste compost program, a maker’s space, office space, educational classrooms and a business park with sustainable businesses.
The siting of a possible landfill is an involved one.
So far, the entire process has been focused on the land sale of the Yahara Hills Golf Course from the city of Madison to the county, for about $24,000 an acre, totaling about $5.5 million for 230 acres. That land sale was approved by the Madison Common Council, and will now go to Dane County government for consideration.
However, after the land sale is finalized, a host of siting approval processes kick off with the county, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and other entities, according to John Welch, the director of Dane County Waste & Renewables, the arm of the county responsible for waste management and landfill operations.
One of the processes that the Wisconsin DNR will oversee is a local negotiating agreement, which allows local municipalities neighboring the proposed landfill site, to negotiate with Dane County during the siting efforts.
Municipalities within 1,500 feet of the proposed site are typically invited into the discussions. Those municipalities are the city of Madison, the town of Blooming Grove and the town of Cottage Grove.
The village of McFarland is not within that boundary.
Village President Carolyn Clow said that the village has requested to join the local negotiating agreement process, once it starts. On behalf of the village, Clow sent a letter to the other municipalities asking to join the future negotiating committee.
Clow stressed that this is early in the process – the village is requesting to join a committee that has not yet formed. However, being a part of this process gets McFarland a seat at the table it didn’t previously have, she said.
“The community’s ability to participate in the process, happens in this permitting process, per state law,” Clow said. “It’s a municipal process.”
“I feel like our community is saying as a municipality they want us to be asking for this ont heir behalf,” Clow said. “It’s on everyone’s behalf in our community.”
Clow added that sending a letter did not require any official board action, and is an early step.
Clow said she felt that the community of McFarland has communicated that they’d like their representatives to join in this process.
“It will affect our community, and we have community concerns, the process is for municipalities to participate,” Clow said.
And, Clow said, potential involvement in future negotiations would extend after a potential landfill might be built.
“It’s really important that we’re part of this process,” she said. “If this project is happening, we make sure that our voices are heard, and we have the best prossible project that it can be.”
Clow said that a negotiating committee is projected to be formed in late 2022 or early 2023. In order for McFarland to get approval joining, there are multiple approvals that must happen at the board level of the other municipalities that qualify for local negotiating power.