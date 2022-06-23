For Lakeside Lutheran High School band members Maria Meier and Ben Kasper, nothing beats the cheering crowd of a packed parade.
“When we did Traverse City, that parade, there were so many people cheering, and it’s so hot, my entire body is just dripping in sweat. As soon as those people started cheering, the adrenaline that filled my entire body made me feel cold and that’s the feeling that I like. That’s what I do band for, that adrenaline burst that you get from doing parades,” Kasper said.
Kasper and Meier are two members of the 75-member Lakeside Lutheran Summer Band, a nationally known summer marching band program.
The program, made up of a full band, color guard and honor guard, is famous for its parade performances.
This year’s summer band is in the middle of its season, rehearsing twice a week in June and wrapping up in July. The season kicked off in May.
Kasper and Meier say it’s an experience full of friendship, hard work, exhilarating performances and earworm tunes that are always stuck in their heads.
“The more people enjoy us the more they cheer, and the more they cheer, the more we get excited so it’s just building up and up and up,” Kasper said. “That’s probably what’s making our band even greater as time goes on… all the people who enjoy us makes us better.”
“I made a lot of friends through band, and a lot of my classmates, I didnt have any classes with them during school, but I got to spend evenings with them,” Meier said. “I got to know them better.”
The Lakeside Lutheran summer band will perform in 12 total parades this summer, said band director Glen Pufahl, 2-3 parades per weekend. Seven of those parades are local, with five happening on an inter-state tour.
On this year’s tour, the band will visit Traverse City Michigan for Cherry Fest, performing in 5 parades along the way, along with whitewater rafting and other fun activities. The band heads on tour the first week in July, stopping in Minocqua and the upper peninsula before reaching Michigan.
In 2019, the band traveled to St. Louis, and in 2021 the band went to Michigan. The 2020 trip was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Pufahl said that the band’s longstanding reputation often proceeds them, with community members and organizers recognizing the program immediately. And some years, Pufahl said, the band has nearly 100 members.
“The instrumentation is outstanding, the sound they’re producing is amazing. They’re doing a great job,” Pufahl said.
Meier and Kasper both had their eye on the Lakeside Lutheran Summer Band for many years before they joined, with older siblings in the color guard and marching band.
“When I was in 7th grade I saw lakeside play, and I saw someone on the tenors and thought
Oh, I gotta do that,” Kasper said.
Both Kasper and Meier began playing instruments in elementary school. Meier plays the saxophone in concert band, and is this year’s drum major in the marching band.
Meier said she likes setting the tempo and directing the crowd.
“Someone said recently they heard a little girl on the sidelines say ‘the girl up front is directing everyone that’s so cool,”’ Meier said. “I feel a little bit powerful.
Both Meier and Kasper initially gravitated toward the saxophone, but Kasper ended up on the drums.
“I held the saxophone and I tried to play the saxophone because I thought it was the coolest instrument ever, and I couldn’t. So then I held drumsticks and I thought ‘this is easy, I can do this.’ I just played percussion because I liked being on beat and being in charge of the beat. In summer band you have so many choices,” Kasper said.
Instrumentalists rely on muscle memory, playing a circus de solei song on repeat throughout the summer, making complex maneuvers marching, and fighting the heat.
“We’re all usually sweating by the end of practices,” Meier said. “It’s very physical actually, you wouldn’t think band is almost like a sport, but it gets you in shape.”
“It’s a tough song, it’s a fun song, and they’ve owned it,” Pufahl said.
As the band continues to travel around to area parades, Pufahl asks that community members continue to encourage them when they see them along the parade route.
“Come out and watch. Support. Like Ben said, one of the biggest things for them is the cheering. Sheer amount of volume that the crowd can put into it,” he said.