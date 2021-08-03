Village of Cottage Grove Parks & Recreation will be offering a Stepping On Workshop series beginning Sept. 15, at the Village of Cottage Grove Parks & Recreation office, 210 Progress Dr, Cottage Grove, WI.
Stepping On is a seven-week workshop program for independent community-dwelling older adults who have fallen, are at risk of falling or who have a fear of falling. One in three adults age 65 and over fall each year and the physical, financial and emotional costs can be devastating. But falls are not a normal part of the aging process and can be prevented.
During the workshop, participants receive support from trained leaders and other workshop participants, learn and practice strength and balance exercises and learn how medications, vision, safe footwear and home modifications can affect their risk of falls.
The goal is to help people better manage their own risk of falls and take steps on their own to prevent falls.
“Participants also benefit from meeting other people with similar concerns, learning about the steps they can take to reduce their risk of falls and benefit from each other’s experiences,” said Ashley Hillman, Dane County Falls Prevention Task Force, Program Coordinator
Past participants report much increased confidence in the steps they have taken and will continue to practice reducing their risk of falls.
To register or for more information for the upcoming Stepping On workshop, contact Village of Cottage Grove Parks & Recreation by calling 608-839-8968.