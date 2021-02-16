Eleven months. That is how long our school halls have been silent from voices of children’s laughter, sharing of stories, telling jokes, calling out to friends, asking to use the bathroom, wondering what’s for lunch or if they get to go outside for recess. How grateful we are to once again hear all of those voices and see all of the smiling faces in the halls.
Eleven months is a long time when we think of the events that have passed, the seasons that have come and gone, the start of a new calendar year, and we are not in the clear yet. There has been great concern about what kids have lost during this time, and some curiosity about what they have learned. We know young minds are adaptable, often better than our adult brains, but I am curious about what they will take forward with them from this lengthy experience into next year, ten years from now, or thirty years from now when they recount this time to their children and grandchildren.
When the pandemic began last February, I longed to ask my 104 year old grandmother what wisdom she could share about living through the Great Depression in the early 1900’s, living in a time without cell phones or connected technology, living in a time when trips to the grocery store were rare and seeing friends and neighbors may be have been left for the weekends when chores and church were finished.
Then, fast forward to now, living through a pandemic that her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren never expected to experience except in movies or some new television series. My grandmother was not able to answer those questions for me at that point because her memories of long ago had become too distant to recall. At the end of March, she passed away quietly, having lived through hardships that only I could imagine, and leaving behind a lifetime of lessons about getting through hard times.
I recently read an article in the New York Times about how the oldest population have proved to be resilient during the pandemic in part due to “crisis competence.” As Mark Brennan-Ing, a senior researcher at Hunter College’s Brookdale Center for Health Aging stated, “as we get older, we get the sense that we’re going to be able to handle it, because we’ve been able to handle challenges in the past. You know you get past it. These things happen, but there’s an end to it, and there’s a life after that.”
His words stayed with me, mainly because I watched my grandmother and so many others of her generation do exactly that. My grandmother often liked to say “this too shall pass” when faced with sadness, disappointment, hardship or inconvenience. She had crisis competence. She grieved, she mourned, she even used a few choice words now and then, but she kept going.
So, what can we learn from the pandemic and what do we hope children learn?
The first thought that comes to mind is healthy resilience. The ability to understand that this period of quarantine and isolation, wearing masks and staying apart from each other will come to an end and there’s a life after that.
Slowly, those things are returning as kids come back to school with the sounds of laughter in the halls and seeing friends and school staff for the first time in several months. We will, once again, have field trips, watch concerts in the gym, sit in the bleachers shoulder-to-shoulder watching a sporting event and return to the fanfare of Homecoming weeks and graduations.
Kids, by nature, are resilient. They easily adapt to the feelings and emotions adults convey so we can help them build crisis competence. We can help them to develop a sense that we can handle these challenges, we will get past it and life will go on. We can give them hope and assurance that we are all in this together and this too shall pass. That’s a life lesson worth passing on to generations to come.
