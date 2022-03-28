Jurassic Parks Run coming this May Mar 28, 2022 Mar 28, 2022 Updated 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Sign up for the Jurassic Parks run. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Join Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry for the first ever Jurassic Parks Run at 8 a..m. on Saturday, May 7 at Stoneridge Estates Park.Run through two parks for 5K or three parks or the 8K! Runners and walkers welcome.More info:The races will be chip timed (excluding the Kids Dash)5K or 8K for $25 including a t-shirt and goodie bagFree Kids Dino Dash with the option to purchase a t-shirt for $10Dog Jog for additional $10 with the 5K or 8K, include a doggie goodie bagPost-race celebration and health fair after the race. Open to the public.More info at https://cityofsunprairie.com/1613/Jurassic-Parks-5K-8K-Run Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin