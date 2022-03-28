Jurassic Parks Run coming this May
Join Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry for the first ever Jurassic Parks Run at 8 a..m. on Saturday, May 7 at Stoneridge Estates Park.

Run through two parks for 5K or three parks or the 8K! Runners and walkers welcome.

The races will be chip timed (excluding the Kids Dash)

5K or 8K for $25 including a t-shirt and goodie bag

Free Kids Dino Dash with the option to purchase a t-shirt for $10

Dog Jog for additional $10 with the 5K or 8K, include a doggie goodie bag

Post-race celebration and health fair after the race. Open to the public.

More info at https://cityofsunprairie.com/1613/Jurassic-Parks-5K-8K-Run

