The Monona Plan Commission is moving ahead with a proposed retail motor vehicle dealership at 915 Femrite Drive, while requiring the business owner to change operating hours, make landscaping changes and rework parking plans.
The Plan Commission on Jan. 24 heard again from Joel Duensing, who is seeking to start a car dealership on the former Treasure Mart property on Femrite Drive between Menards and the Monona Dog Park. The Plan Commission first heard from Duensing on the idea in December.
Duensing previously told the plan commission that he'd average around one in-person customer per day, and roughly 10 car sales per month, with most of his traffic taking place online. Duensing is also hoping to restore military vehicles at the site.
The dealership plan had previously garnered opposition from a handful of neighbors, with concerns over traffic, property values, noise and appearance at the site.
In response, the plan commission is requiring certain conditions be met. The commission set the hours of operation for the business from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., trying to mirror the hours of Menards and other nearby businesses. Duensing had initially proposed operating hours of 6 a.m. to midnight, but those have been scaled back due to community concern.
Commissioners added that Duensing would be able to operate outside of regular hours by appointment, as long as work was happening inside the building.
The commission is also requiring that a landscaping plan be submitted, and landscaping cover be provided for at certain points on the property, to increase visual appeal. Commissioners expressed that they believe landscaping along the north east part of the property near Femrite would be a priority, to appease neighbors.
Adding landscaping "would go a long way to just being a good neighbor," said plan commission member Coreen Fallat.
Duensing will also be required to submit a plan for how the business will handle the disposal of oil or grease that comes from any basic maintenance performed indoors at the business.
The commission is also requiring that the parking lot be re-striped, and the outside of the building be repainted. And, all cars parked outside must be functional, with any maintenance performed on cars happening inside the building.
Commission members expressed concerns over the parking plan Duensing submitted, saying they believe less parking stalls will fit on the property than expected.
The dealership also will not have any promotional advertising other than one piece of paper in each car window. Commission members said flapping banners or antenna hangers wouldn't be a concern.
The plan commission voted to issue a zoning permit for the business, with the landscaping plan, parking plan and painting plan returning to the plan commission this summer.