Adams Publishing Group staffing changes announced

Adams Publishing Group of Southern Wisconsin is pleased to announce upcoming staffing changes at the Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent and the Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle.
Effective May 16, CNDI managing editor Karyn Saemann is being promoted to managing editor of the Janesville Gazette.
At the same time, Madeline Westberg will take on a greatly expanded role. Since May 2021 she has been managing editor of the McFarland Thistle and Herald-Independent in Monona and Cottage Grove. Westberg is a former CNDI associate editor.
As a lead editor for Adams Publishing Group’s Hometown News division, Westberg will additionally direct news coverage for Cambridge, Deerfield, Marshall and Waterloo, working with Marshall Waterloo Courier managing editor Ryan Spoehr, regional sports editor Calahan Steed and a team of regional reporters. She will continue to lead the news coverage of Cottage Grove, Monona and McFarland.
Saemann to lead GazetteAdams Publishing Group of Southern Wisconsin regional executive editor Jim Ferolie has been acting editor of the Janesville Gazette for more than two months as he conducted a nationwide search to succeed Joel Patenaude, who resigned Feb. 11.
But the best candidate was 25 miles away and already in the company, Ferolie said.
Saemann is a veteran of the newspaper publishing industry with decades of experience in both weeklies and dailies. She has been managing editor of the Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent since December 2016 and has been lead editor in APG’s Lake Mills office since December 2021.
This will be her fourth stint at a newspaper currently owned by APG. She worked at the Beloit Daily News from 1994-96 and at the Daily Jefferson County Union from 1997-98. She was also a correspondent, staff writer and assistant city editor for The Capital Times from 1996 to 2010. From 2010 to 2016 she worked independently in the book publishing industry, editing author manuscripts, writing and editing website content, and authoring a book through the Wisconsin Historical Society Press.
In her new role, she will guide the editorial direction of The Gazette, working closely with Ferolie and news editor Tim Seeman to evolve the newsroom to best cover Janesville into the future.
“Leadership, both within the newsroom and in the community, is the most important part of this role,” Ferolie said. “I’ve watched Karyn’s leadership in her community and in her newsroom in Lake Mills, and I know she’ll bring exactly what The Gazette and our readers need.”
As editor of the Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent, Saemann has won numerous awards from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, including for breaking news coverage, editorial writing, local government reporting, business reporting, column writing, coronavirus coverage and environmental reporting.
“I’m thrilled to return to a daily newsroom setting, where I spent so many years, and I look forward to leading The Gazette’s news team to continue to produce the award-winning local coverage it’s long been known for,” Saemann said.
Saemann lived in Janesville in the 1990s during her time with the Beloit Daily News. She and her husband, Eric, have lived in Deerfield since 1997. They have two children, Geoff and Meghan.
“Communities change. I’m eager to return to Janesville to see what is new and what remains familiar,” she said.
Orestes Baez, APG of Southern Wisconsin regional president, said he is looking forward to introducing her to community leaders.
“Karyn has a strong history of being involved in the communities she covers,” he said. “She has earned her way into this role, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring her here and have her make an impact on our newsroom.”
A 1993 alumna of the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communications, Saemann worked for the Badger Herald student newspaper during college.
WestbergAs managing editor of the Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle, Westberg has been based in Hometown News’ Sun Prairie office since May 2021.
After briefly working in television journalism, she spent three years as a reporter covering education and the arts in Cambridge and Deerfield.
In her time with the Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent she won numerous awards from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, including for coronavirus coverage, special section arts coverage, photography, localization of national news and local government coverage. In 2020, she particularly distinguished herself by winning a first place WNA award for local education reporting.
Going forward, she’ll divide her time between offices in Sun Prairie and Lake Mills and the communities she’ll oversee coverage of.
“I’m thrilled to be returning to the Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent,” Westberg said. “I look forward to reconnecting with the Cambridge and Deerfield communities, telling local stories that matter and building connections.”
Westberg grew up on Madison’s east side, graduating from LaFollette High School and then from UW-Madison’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications in December 2017, writing for the Badger Herald newspaper during college.
She continues to reside on the east side of Madison.
“As not only outgoing editor, but also as a longtime area resident, I join with the Cambridge and Deerfield communities in welcoming Madeline back as she prepares to lead our local newspaper coverage,” Saemann said. “I am confident that she and her team will carry that on well and I congratulate Madeline on this well-earned promotion.”