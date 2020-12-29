Bill Wilson of Milton has been selected as a Rock County Board supervisor for District 5 (City of Milton). Wilson will serve out the term until it expires in April 2022.
The county board confirmed Wilson’s appointment on Dec. 17.
Wilson will serve on the General Services Committee, the Land Conservation Committee and as one of two Rock County representatives to Community Action.
He submitted a letter of interest to the county after learning that Jeremy Zajac resigned due to accepting a job with the county.
In his letter, he wrote: “I wish to indicate that I believe my appointment to the county board would further county efforts to work cooperatively with local governments. If Iwas to be appointed, Milton’s elected officials and its citizens would benefit from enhanced level of communication between the county and the municipality.
He wrote he is dedicated to fair, open, just and equitable government that respects all.
Wilson is a member of the Milton City Council and serves on the Joint Fire Commission.
