Winnowings

10 Years AgoMarch 8, 2012
Dane County will soon join the ranks of approximately 540 local independent businesses, organizations and residents as a member of the Dane Buy Local coalition.
The Sun Prairie Farmer’s Market will make its 2012 debut on Saturday, May 5, according to BID Board Chair Bruce Sprague, who is also on the board of the Sun Prairie Farmer’s Market.
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, C.H. Bird held a Dr. Seuss Reading Night for its students. Pictured, Chad Wiedmeyer checked his principal hat at the door and instead spent the night as the infamous Cat in the Hat.
BIRTH: A girl to Elizabeth and Kevin Schmidt, Feb. 22.
DEATHS: Arlene Muzatko, 88, Feb. 28. Helen Ruth Regan, 93, Feb. 27.
25 Years AgoMarch 13, 1997
Sun Prairie residents can throw out their chests with pride and walk a little taller this week after the Sun Prairie High School Cardinals hockey team scored a come-from-behind, sudden death 3-2 victory over Antigo. The Cardinals girls’ basketball team is state bound and the boys’ basketball team is competing for a state tournament berth. Cardinal wrestlers Billy Thompson and Kasey Feiner proceeded to the state wrestling tournament. Sun Prairie reached the quarterfinals in football this year.
The Sun Prairie Police Department’s Campaign Safe and Sober completed its first month on Feb. 27 with surveys indicating 54.4 percent of motorists were wearing their seatbelts.
The annual Prairie Heritage Quilt Show, held in early spring, is known worldwide as one of the elite competitive events for quilters. This year, scheduled for Monday, March 17 and Tuesday, March 18 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.
WEDDING: Julie A.L. Suchomel and John Steigerwald, Jr., recently.
BIRTHS: Boys to Diane and Gino Martinson, March 5; Melinda and Kirk Hansen, March 10; Colleen and Troy MacMiller, March 10. A girl to Kim and Dan Timpel, March 2.
DEATHS: Keith Dale Elgersma, 58, March 4. Edward J. Lukes, 101, March 8. Cecelia Mary Sablak, 79, March 8.
50 Years AgoMarch 16, 1972
Sun Prairie has suddenly become a major hub in the “tax revolt” movement. The Town of Bristol, the Town of Sun Prairie and the Town of Burke have voted to withhold their school taxes.
The Wisconsin Cheeseman Co. plans to expand by 33 percent.
A day care center on North Street has been proposed, but rezoning approval has not yet been granted and there is some opposition being expressed.
Last Saturday, the temperature hit 50 degrees and on Sunday, 2.5 inches of snow fell.
John Mulcahy will play the part of Christ in the Passion Play to be produced by local students. Chris Rom is the director this year.
The local forensic team won a trophy at a tournament held at Monona.
Four front page photos record the quick disappearance of a silo on the Charles Schuch farm with the use of dynamite.
George Kussman, Sun Prairie’s recently retired police chief, will be undergoing open heart surgery on Friday.
An article by Ollie Berge, school district administrator, points out that Sun Prairie’s school costs are among the lowest in the area. Operating cost per pupil in Sun Prairie is $741.43; Waterloo, $922.71; Middleton, $880.96; New Glarus, $881.16; New Glarus, $881.16 and Monona Grove, $855.87.
The Cards took the Sectional Consolation Honors when they edged out Whitewater, 85-82. Mark McCauley was the Cage Player of the Week.
The council has hired a full time Building Trades Inspector. He is Clifford Smith.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mrs. and Mrs. Gary Broome, March 8; Mr. and Mrs. Frank Kooistras, March 7; Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Brink, March 8. Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Benoy, March 5; Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Schmitt, March 6.
75 Years AgoMarch 13, 1947
Peter Bromme and Mary Ann Statz will reign as king and queen of the annual prom on April 11.
Russell J. McCarthy was elected president of the Wisconsin Milking Shorthorn Breeders’ Association at its annual meeting held Saturday.
It is announced that the support of the two mental hospitals at Mendota and Winnebago are the responsibility of the state. A recent change in policy emphasizes a program of care, treatment, cure and release, instead of long-term custody as in previous years. This results in savings to the state.
Former President Herbert Hoover reports on the great need for food to feed the many hungry people in Germany. Eventual repayment is being suggested.
At the Prairie Theater, Rosalin Russell will appear in the film “Sister Kenny” on Sunday and Monday.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. John Gugel, March 2; Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Kunn, March 4.
DEATHS: Ernest Selje, 40, March 6. Mrs. John Philpot, 77, March 8.
100 Years AgoMarch 9, 1922
Mrs. Earl Rood has sold her residence property on North Street to Mr. T.A. Agnew.
At Weisensel’s store, men’s dairy shoes sell for $3.50 a pair. They are advertised as being especially resistant to acids in manure.
At the Universal Grocery a square of bacon is priced at 16 cents per pound.
S.G. Garden has resigned his position as manager of the Universal Grocery Store and will move to Madison. Mr. C. Cronister of Oregon, Ill. will take his place.
Last night the Frank Phillips family had a surprise when the two choirs from the Lutheran Church rushed in to give them a housewarming party in their new house on Union Street.
In the Ritchie School district notes, it is reported that the roads have been so bad through here that some people who were moving had to put on four horses to pull the loads through the mud.
In the Deansville neighborhood Emil Betlach has purchased a Ford Runabout.
BIRTHS: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Albert Rattmann, March 14. A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Amos Gallagher, this morning.
125 Years AgoMarch 11, 1897
William McKinley was inaugurated as President of the United States on March 4. He succeeds President Cleveland. Mr. Hobart is the new Vice President.
Mrs. Britton will open her new millinery stock in the building next to Rood’s Store next week.
William Woerpel, tailor, advertises men’s suits for $10.
Prof. Brown, of the district school of Burke, took his pupils to visit the State University last Thursday.
DEATH: Lomira White Peck, March 5, 81.