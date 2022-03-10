March 10 College News

UW-Madison
Dean’s List
Aurora Hines, a 2021 Monona Grove High School graduate, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List for the UW-Madison School of Education. Hines earned a grade point average of a 3.5 or higher to be recognized.
Fall Graduates
Many local students earned their degrees from UW-Madison after completing the fall 2021 semester. UW-Madison celebrated its commencement on Dec. 19.
Cottage Grove
Haley Grossman, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology
Collin Larsh, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biology
John Leiber, Law School, Doctor of Law (Juris Doctor), Law
Nicole Nelson, School of Education, Master of Scienc, Occupational Therapy
Sam Wagner, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering
Madison
Catherine Abitz, School of Education, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education
Mitchell Britton, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Economics
Rachel Brown, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
Katherine Ceballos, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Arts
Macayla Church, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Psychology and Spanish, Graduated with Distinction
Paige Corfits, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Zoology
Amani Gillette, College of Engineering, Doctor of Philosophy, Biomedical Engineering
Tonee Henslee, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Arts and Political Science, Graduated with Distinction
Brandon Herrera, School of Education, Master of Science, Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis
Ashley Kommers, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Robert Lange, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Computer Sciences, Graduated with Distinction
Jennifer Littel, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Political Science, Graduated with Distinction
Veda Manly, School of Education, Bachelor of Science, Dance
Ashley Mayes, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, History
Lex Medina Magues, School of Veterinary Medicine, Master of Science, Comparative Biomedical Sciences
Olayinka Olagbegi-Adegbite, School of Education, Doctor of Philosophy, Educational Policy Studies
Michele Rieder, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Psychology and Spanish
Alec Rosenberg, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Master of Science, Bacteriology
Mark Rosenberg, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Master of Science, Bacteriology
Molly Umana, School of Education, Master of Science, Occupational Therapy
Lin Zhao, School of Med & Public Health, Master of Public Health, Public Health
McFarland
Hailey Birch, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Nutritional Sciences
Kaitryn Olson, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Economics and Environmental Studies
Benjamin Sjodin, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Chinese
Steven Wiesner, School of Med & Public Health, Doctor of Philosophy, Physiology
Monona
Matthew Debbink, College of Engineering, Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Zen Jiang, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Economics
Alexander Moen, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Genetics and Genomics
UW-Platteville
Dean’s List
Local students were named to the Dean’s List at UW-Platteville for their academic achievement. Those students are:
Cottage Grove
Erin Kammann, Animal Science
Kade Kammann, Mechanical Engineering
Jacob Zell, Computer Science
Madison
John Delvoye, Civil Engineering
Logan Hackl, Technology Education
Evelyn Marx, Biology
Renee Stram, Sustainable Renew Energy Syst
McFarland
James Hickey Iii, Software Engineering
Logan Kuebli, Associate of Arts and Science
Madeline Moe, Forensic Investigation
Jacob Scheffel, Sustainable Renew Energy Syst
Garrett Starkman, Industrial Technology Management
Chancellor’s List
Two local students were named to the UW-Platteville Chancellor’s List, for earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average in the fall 2021 semester. Erin Kammann of Cottage Grove was named to the Chancellor’s List, along with Evelyn Marx of Madison. Kammann is studying animal science, and Marx is studying biology.
Fall Graduates
Several local students earned their degrees from UW-Platteville after completing the Fall 2021 semester. Those students are:
Cottage Grove
Caitlyn Whitchurch, Master of Science, Criminal Justice
Ione Dyer, Industrial Technology Management
Madeline Flanders, Health and Human Performance
Erin Kammann, Animal Science
Jacob Zell, Computer Science
Fitchburg
Eric Simle, Mechanical Engineering
Madison
Mitchell Pfohl, Criminal Justice