March 10 College News

UW-Madison

Dean’s List

Aurora Hines, a 2021 Monona Grove High School graduate, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List for the UW-Madison School of Education. Hines earned a grade point average of a 3.5 or higher to be recognized.

Fall Graduates

Many local students earned their degrees from UW-Madison after completing the fall 2021 semester. UW-Madison celebrated its commencement on Dec. 19.

Cottage Grove

Haley Grossman, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology

Collin Larsh, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biology

John Leiber, Law School, Doctor of Law (Juris Doctor), Law

Nicole Nelson, School of Education, Master of Scienc, Occupational Therapy

Sam Wagner, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering

Madison

Catherine Abitz, School of Education, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education

Mitchell Britton, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Economics

Rachel Brown, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science, Nursing

Katherine Ceballos, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Arts

Macayla Church, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Psychology and Spanish, Graduated with Distinction

Paige Corfits, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Zoology

Amani Gillette, College of Engineering, Doctor of Philosophy, Biomedical Engineering

Tonee Henslee, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Arts and Political Science, Graduated with Distinction

Brandon Herrera, School of Education, Master of Science, Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis

Ashley Kommers, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Robert Lange, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Computer Sciences, Graduated with Distinction

Jennifer Littel, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Political Science, Graduated with Distinction

Veda Manly, School of Education, Bachelor of Science, Dance

Ashley Mayes, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, History

Lex Medina Magues, School of Veterinary Medicine, Master of Science, Comparative Biomedical Sciences

Olayinka Olagbegi-Adegbite, School of Education, Doctor of Philosophy, Educational Policy Studies

Michele Rieder, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Psychology and Spanish

Alec Rosenberg, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Master of Science, Bacteriology

Mark Rosenberg, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Master of Science, Bacteriology

Molly Umana, School of Education, Master of Science, Occupational Therapy

Lin Zhao, School of Med & Public Health, Master of Public Health, Public Health

McFarland

Hailey Birch, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Nutritional Sciences

Kaitryn Olson, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Economics and Environmental Studies

Benjamin Sjodin, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Chinese

Steven Wiesner, School of Med & Public Health, Doctor of Philosophy, Physiology

Monona

Matthew Debbink, College of Engineering, Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Zen Jiang, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Economics

Alexander Moen, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Genetics and Genomics

UW-Platteville

Dean’s List

Local students were named to the Dean’s List at UW-Platteville for their academic achievement. Those students are:

Cottage Grove

Erin Kammann, Animal Science

Kade Kammann, Mechanical Engineering

Jacob Zell, Computer Science

Madison

John Delvoye, Civil Engineering

Logan Hackl, Technology Education

Evelyn Marx, Biology

Renee Stram, Sustainable Renew Energy Syst

McFarland

James Hickey Iii, Software Engineering

Logan Kuebli, Associate of Arts and Science

Madeline Moe, Forensic Investigation

Jacob Scheffel, Sustainable Renew Energy Syst

Garrett Starkman, Industrial Technology Management

Chancellor’s List

Two local students were named to the UW-Platteville Chancellor’s List, for earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average in the fall 2021 semester. Erin Kammann of Cottage Grove was named to the Chancellor’s List, along with Evelyn Marx of Madison. Kammann is studying animal science, and Marx is studying biology.

Fall Graduates

Several local students earned their degrees from UW-Platteville after completing the Fall 2021 semester. Those students are:

Cottage Grove

Caitlyn Whitchurch, Master of Science, Criminal Justice

Ione Dyer, Industrial Technology Management

Madeline Flanders, Health and Human Performance

Erin Kammann, Animal Science

Jacob Zell, Computer Science

Fitchburg

Eric Simle, Mechanical Engineering

Madison

Mitchell Pfohl, Criminal Justice

