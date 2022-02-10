Milton voters have an opportunity next week to ask questions of the candidates seeking seats this spring on both the Milton Common Council and the Milton School Board.
A candidate forum will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17, at Milton City Hall. Questions can be submitted in advance through the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC), which is sponsoring the event.
The forum will be attended by most, if not all, eight candidates who will appear on the April 5 ballots. Stan Stricker, a talk show host on WCLO, will moderate the candidate forum as he has previously in Milton.
“Nearly all of [the candidates] have responded and plan to attend,” Jerry Schuetz, a chamber board member and coordinator of the candidate forum, said Tuesday.
The four candidates running for three common council seats are incumbents Annette Smith and Ryan Holbrook as well as challengers Eric Stockman, and Lynda Clark.
Running for two seats on the Milton School Board are incumbent and current vice president Rick Mullen and newcomers Mike Verran, Tracy Hannah and Jan Dummer.
MACC-hosted candidate forums “are normally very well attended,” Schuetz said. “They are a great opportunity for voters who are interested to learn where candidates stand on the issues and why they are running for local office.”
Although the council and school board races won’t go before voters until April 5, the decision to hold a forum in February was made for two reasons, Schuetz said.
MACC wanted to hold the candidate forum before the mailing of absentee ballots to voters starts on March 16—the deadline for absentee ballots requests to be made by mail and online. After that date, absentee ballots must be requested in person at city hall.
Schuetz said the other reason to hold the forum this early was because some candidates indicated they would be out of town during the March 28-April 1 spring break for Milton schools.
Feb. 10 was the deadline to submit questions for candidates at the forum. MACC asked residents to email their questions to execdir@visitmilton.com. Schuetz said there may be time for candidates to field one or two written questions submitted by people attending the event in person.
The forum may be livestreamed or made available for later viewing on the city’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/user/CityofMiltonWI. But as of Tuesday, Schuetz said, that hadn’t been decided.