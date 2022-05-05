Chase Lumber, a lumber business with locations in McFarland, Sun Prairie and DeForest, is celebrating its 125th anniversary.
Chase Lumber was founded in 1897 in Sun Prairie, remaining a family-owned and run business for five generations. The company serves both local contractors and do-it-yourselfers, the business said in a release, offering lumber, building products, cabinetry, countertops, professional tools and design services.
The company has navigated numerous challenges throughout the decades, including two world wars, the depression, multiple recessions, industry changes and the most recent pandemic with a steady hand and eye to the future, the business said in a release.
“Quite simply, Chase Lumber has been in business for the right reasons from the very beginning. Doing what’s right for our customers, being there for our communities and taking care of our employees. It’s always been about those relationships, not just sales,” said Val Stiener, President of Chase Lumber and daughter of late David D. Chase, the fourth-generation president.
Having seen her share of businesses come and go throughout the years, Mrs. Stiener added, “Stick with what you know and do it better each year is how we’ve always approached it. Controlled growth and not trying to be everything to all people has been key to our longevity.”
“It’s humbling to continue the work of what four generations built before me,” noted Mrs. Stiener, adding, “But truth be told, Chase Lumber is here because of our extended family of employees. We support one another, look out for each other, and celebrate important moments and successes with one another. Like a family. Because at the end of the day, we are a family.”