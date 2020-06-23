Alison Jewer is retiring as a K-3 Music Teacher for Consolidated Elementary and West Elementary schools.
Jewer who lives in the Town of Milton worked for the Milton School District for 15 years.
Including a private violin studio practice, she has been in the field of music for 43 years and still teaches violin to students of all ages.
A graduate of Janesville Craig High School, Jewer earned a Bachelor of Science from The University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky. She has a Master’s in Education from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee.
When asked what she enjoyed most about teaching, she replied: “I love teaching children how to learn: how to overcome obstacles, how to figure out the impediments to learning and to work through them. I was thrilled when a student said to me- “Oh, I get it!” I also loved encouraging in children the rudimentary skills for music-making. From steady beat to singing high and low pitches to reading note values and the basics of the treble clef. In my opinion music literacy is an important life skill and should be accessible to everybody.
What’s one lesson she hopes every student learned from her? “That making an unintentional mistake might be essential to learning.”
In retirement, she will garden, walk with friends, travel with my husband, and spend time with her children.
She plans to “continue to make a meaningful life for me and my family and to contribute to my community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.