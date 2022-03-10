After school on Tuesday, March 1, students raced up and down the basketball court of the Glacial Drumlin School gym, .
They played two friendly competitions against worthy opponents, a handful of Glacial Drumlin staff members – the first game with a calmer pace, and the second a little more intense. Groups of peers and parents spread out in the bleachers, cheering when students lined up for a shot or overtook their teachers.
The after school basketball games were hosted by Project Unify, a club at Glacial Drumlin committed to inclusion for all students, regardless of ability level.
Partnering with Special Olympics Wisconsin the club organizes after school activities, holds sporting events, runs a snack shack during school, and connects students both with and without disabilities.
“Teaching acceptance and respect for all is important because it builds friendship skills, socialization skills, improves communication (verbal and nonverbal), improves self-esteem, and problem-solving skills,” Project Unify advisor Sara Mooney said. “ It also provides additional supports and peer models for our GDS community.”
The Monona Grove chapter of Project Unify was created by Mooney, a Glacial Drumlin teacher and club advisor, in 2018. Mooney said that Project Unify was a successful program at Columbus High School, when she taught there, before coming to Glacial Drumlin.
Her experience at Columbus inspired her to bring the club to Monona Grove, to “promote the inclusion of students with and without disabilities in education, socialization and sports,” she said.
“Team MG believes strongly in full-inclusion, so our Project Unify students support students with intellectual disabilities in their classes, lunch times, and throughout their school day. Students in (Project Unify) practice kindness and acceptance within our entire community,” she said.
Glacial Drumlin’s Project Unify chapter has more than 150 members. Up next, the students will go bowling together at DreamLanes Bowling Alley on Madison’s east side in April, have a fun run in May, and play a staff versus students kickball game before the school year ends.
Mooney said the club also opened a snack shack for the first time this year, allowing students to run the shop and work together. The snack shop makes about $400 a week.
“Students with intellectual disabilities are paired with their peers to practice sales, communication and making change,” Mooney said.
All of these activities have become more important since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mooney added.
“Over the past two years, it has been difficult for our students to get together and work and play together as we had done in the past. We are very excited for the warm weather to arrive so we can get outside and spend some time together playing sports,” Mooney said.
Community members can support the club by donating adaptive sports equipment or outdoor games, like oversized kickballs, cones, fishing poles and foam footballs. Or, they can consider volunteering with Miracle League of Dane County, a baseball league held at Bakken Park in Cottage Grove for children of all abilities. Mooney said many students who participate in Project Unify are players or volunteers with the league, and is a positive activity for her students.