Drive-thru meal menu for seniors
Drive-thru meals are available at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St.
Rock County Council on Aging Nutrition Program Supervisor Linda Hardie said those interested in reserving meals should call her at (608) 757-5474.
Meals are available for pickup at The Gathering Place at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. The dining centers are closed so meals are distributed in a drive-thru format.
Anyone 60 or older, regardless of income can reserve a meal no later than noon of the prior business day. The suggested donation is $4.
Home-delivered meals are available for those who are homebound.
Here’s what’s on the menu: baked chicken breast (Thursday, March 11), three-bean vegetarian chili (Friday), BBQ rib patty (Monday, March 15), St. Patrick’s Menu (Tuesday, March 16), creamy chicken and broccoli (Wednesday, March 17), chopped steak (Thursday, March 18), macaroni & cheese (Friday, March 19).
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
A St. Patrick’s-themed meal will be be available for drive-thru pickup at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., on Tuesday, March 16. Call (608) 757-5474 before noon on Monday.
Meals are available for pickup at The Gathering Place at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone 60 or older, regardless of income can order a meal. Suggested donation is $4.
Parking Lot Bingo
Parking Lot Bingo is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 18, 22 and 31. If it’s too cold or snowing bingo will be canceled that day. As you arrive in the parking lot, you will be given instructions and a bingo sheet. Daubers are available if you don’t have one, but bring something like a clipboard or book to put under the bingo sheet. Tune your radio to 90.3 FM. When you have a bingo, beep your horn or wave your arms and someone will come to your car with a small cash prize. Please stay in your car the entire time. There is no cost to participate.
Food pantry
If you live in the Milton School District you can get help from the Milton Food Pantry, 36 Hilltop Drive, once a month. Call (608) 868-1166 or stop in. If you would like to donate to the food pantry, the following items are most needed: canned fruit, laundry pods, dish detergent, jam/jelly, canned chicken, and granola bars.
The food pantry is open the first and third Monday each month from 6-7:30 p.m. and each Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. (except holidays).
The food pantry is also open Wednesday mornings from 9-11 a.m. Because these hours are primarily for deliveries, call before coming in on Wednesday morning.
