A bottle of laundry sanitizer and homemade muffins were set on the doorstep.
Milton resident Leah Zastoupil expressed her excitement on Facebook with four exclamation points: “Doorstep delivery!!!! I have such amazing support in my life!”
Three out of four Zastoupil family members had tested positive for COVID-19. Leah started having symptoms on Oct. 10 and tested positive Oct. 12. Her husband, Todd tested positive on Oct. 13 and their adult son tested positive Oct. 15. They are thankful for all who checked in on them and dropped things off.
The coronavirus pandemic continues impacting Wisconsin. On Sunday, Wisconsin COVID-19 Summary Statistics show 4,280 more people tested positive for COVID-19 than the day prior (267,410 total).
If you test positive for COVID-19, are you as prepared?
To date, the World Health Organization says there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the new coronavirus. However, medicine can be used to relieve symptoms of COVID-19.
The Milton Courier asked Leah what symptoms she experienced and what had helped her.
She remembers waiting 2 hours and 45 minutes to be tested for COVID-19 at the Dawson Ball Fields in Janesville.
“I just sat still with a blanket on and not moving and my body ached all the way down to my fingertips,” she said. “Every part of me.”
She was in pain and in tears.
“It literally knocks your whole world upside down,” she said describing her experience with COVID-19.
When she and Todd first got COVID-19, she said they didn’t get out of bed for seven days.
“It’s the flu in a tornado,” she said when asked if COVID-19 was at all like the flu.
Leah said she felt like they had every symptom she could imagine from a horrible headache to a constant feeling of not being able to catch your breath to stomach issues.
“We hardly talked,” she said. “We slept and watched TV.”
The member of the household who did not tested positive stayed away from them, she used a different bathroom and was in shared spaces like the kitchen when others were not.
In her “medicine cabinet,” Leah had Tylenol, Tylenol Extra Strength and Tylenol for arthritis pain, which she said really helped her. Leah’s “medicine cabinet” also included NyQuil, which she said helped her get a full night’s sleep.
FoodWhat they had for food at home was important.
“We couldn’t cook,” she said. “We couldn’t stand up long enough and we didn’t have enough energy.”
Easy snacks (granola bars, cheese), frozen foods, including breakfast sandwiches, – and cereal were their go-tos. They also had a fruit tray and a veggie tray. Individual soup you could throw in the microwave would be a good idea, too, she said.
“You never know when you’re going to get this COVID, so you can’t have an empty fridge,” she said.
And, she said, you probably can’t have everything in the house you will need.
“I made sure our core circle of friends knew we were in the thick of it,” she said. “We had people that would drop off chili or go to the grocery store.”
One of the things they ran out of was Tylenol.
“Having people shop for us and leaving things at the doorstep was huge for us,” she said.
Leah suggests calling businesses and explaining that you have COVID-19 and asking if delivery is available.
“Be honest,” she said. “Don’t go out when you have the virus. There’s no reason to be putting others in jeopardy, which is exactly what people are doing when they go out and know they have the virus.”
Leah sanitized as she could throughout and started deep sanitizing on Day 8. Among her favorite products are bleach water and a natural spray sanitizer, which she uses on sink and toilet handles, door knobs and commonly touched surfaces. She’s also a fan of Lysol Laundry Sanitizer (an additive) that claims to kill cold and flu viruses.
FundingThe coronavirus also had financial implications for the Zastoupil household. Being sick meant two weeks without pay for Leah and one of three weeks without pay for Todd, who saw a respiratory specialist for a cough and for being short of breath.
Again, Leah said, “You don’t know when you’re going to get sick so having an emergency fund is important.”
When you can’t pay a bill, she suggests making a call to 211 to see if and where help might be available.
United Way of Wisconsin can connect you with nonprofit and government services. Call 211 or 877-947-2211 or go to 211now.org. Information and referral specialists are available 24/7.
More specific information is available on the COVID-19 tab.
Moving forwardAbout two weeks after her diagnosis, Leah said she wasn’t sick but she was slow moving.
“I’m tired and lethargic,” she said. “It just knocked the wind out of me basically.”
During the time she had COVID-19, she said she could see how people could die.
She remembers thinking, “If this gets worse, I could die. This isn’t a game or a hoax. Mask up, isolate, be prepared.”
The coronavirus pandemic has impacted Wisconsin since March.
People are starting to let their guard down, she said but they should not.
On Saturday Leah was using a new vacuum and loving how well it works. She had been back to the gym. Both are signs Leah is feeling better. According to Leah, Todd is still recovering, coughing often, tired and short of breath when doing a lot of physical activity and Aaron was pretty much symptom free throughout. She said they wouldn’t have known he had the virus if he hadn’t gotten tested because they were positive.
