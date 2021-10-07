Pie baking contest at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market

Bust out that family favorite pie recipe and put your baking skills to the test in Sun Prairie Fall Festival Pie Baking Contest on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market
Contest Rules
· Contest open to individuals or teams
· One entry per individual/team
· Entry must be accompanied with recipe card
· Pies must be made from scratch. No store bought pies.
· Amateur bakers only
· If pie plate is not disposable, it must be clearly marked with phone number.
· Contestants agree to have their photos and recipes published without compensation as deemed appropriate by the Farmers Market Advisory Committee.
Judging
· There are three categories for voting: Best Tasting Overall, Most Creative, Best Savory Pie, Best Sweet Pie, & Best Looking (will be hosted online with voting the week after the Contest). There will also be a winner of the "Celebrity Judge pick" category!
· Pies must be submitted by 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 to the Pie Booth at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market in Cannery Square
· Tasting will begin at 9:30-11:30 a.m. and is open to the public (one vote per person per category). Winners will be tallied at 11:30 a.m. and announced via social media.
· Guest/Celebrity Judge Tasting will take place at 10 a.m.
- There is no entry fee to enter
Pie Baking Contest will follow Dane County Public Health's guidance and orders. Pies will be covered and samples will be served by city personnel wearing proper PPE and using clean serving utensils.
Find out more on the Sun Prairie Farmers Market's Facebook page.