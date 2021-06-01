Tails & Tales is the theme of this year’s summer program guide at the Milton Public Library, 430 E. High St.
Beta fish, puppies, pet care and first aid, owls and more will all be part of the fun.
“We’re doing a lot of animal programs,” said library director Ashlee Kunkel.
This year’s program will be a combination of virtual and in-person – outdoor – programs, she said.
“We’re not doing in-person yet in the library,” she said.
“We hope people are comfortable coming back to the library – coming to our outdoor programs and then coming back inside and checking out books after the program.”
“I think this year is a good mesh of what we were doing in 2019, with programs inside the library, and what we did last year, when everything was virtual. This year we are expanding a little bit more with the outdoor programs and hoping next year we can be back to in-person, in-library programming.”
Here are some of the events happening in June:
Summer Learning Program Kickoff!
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, June 9
Come to the library to start your walking safari. We’ll give you some clues to search the neighborhood for wild animals! When you finish, receive a swag bag filled with tiny treats and materials (with instructions) to make your own wild animal backpack bling. Don’t forget to pick up your summer reading log bookmark and register for the summer learning program while you are here!
Valley of the Kings Sanctuary Blanket Drive & Fundraiser
Wednesday, June 9-August 6
Help support Valley of the Kings by bringing your donations of gently used blankets or comforters to the library. We’ll make sure they get to the animals who need them!
YOUTH
Milton Veterinary Clinic Pet Care & First Aid
10:30 a.m. Wednesday June 16
Learn how to care for your pet with experts from the Milton Vet Clinic. Masks and social distancing required.
WHOooo Wants to Know About Owls?
3 p.m. Wednesday, June 23
Join David Bendlin, local owl expert, as he gives a brief talk about owls and their calls. We’ll also dissect owl pellets. Space is limited. Registration is required. Contact Jayme to register at anderson.jayme@als.lib.wi.us or 608-868-7462.
Loving the Unlovables
All day Wednesday, June 30
Come and grab a to-go bag filled with all the supplies to make some, usually unloved, creature crafts. While supplies last. Contact Jayme to reserve a kit at anderson.jayme@als.lib.wi.us or 608-868-7462.
TEEN
Create Your Own Reading Adventure June 7-August 14.
Don’t know what to read next? Need some help? Come on a reading adventure and follow a path of YouTube videos and book prompts to pick out your next reads. Complete the adventure by reading four books and be entered to win a prize basket featuring a ukulele and a Cone Zone gift card. For more information visit the YouTube page for Milton Public Library, Milton, WI.
Humane Society Donation Drive June 21-26
With all the great work that the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is doing, they’re always in need of more supplies. During the week, bring in items found on their high-demand list and be entered to win a Humane Society T-shirt! Tune in on Thursday, June 24 (on Facebook and YouTube) for an interview with Hannah from HSSW to learn more about what they do, what it’s like working with all those animals, and their future plans.
Give a Stray a Story
Submissions due by Friday, June 25
In collaboration with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, we’re encouraging teens ages 13 to 18 to Give a Stray a Story! Over a thousand dogs and cats get their fur-ever homes thanks to the Humane Society. Although their futures look bright, sometimes their pasts are unknown. But every animal deserves a good story, and we’re encouraging you to create one! To learn how to submit your story by picking up an entry form at the library or looking for Google Form on the library website. Stories are due by 6 p.m. on Friday, June 25. All submissions will be reviewed by Humane Society and Library staff. The winner will be announced June 30. Winner receives a prize basket and the chance to name a future adoptable animal. Two runner-ups will also get the chance to name a future adoptable animal
ADULT
Urban Forestry
6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 via Zoom
Meet Brian Wahl from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and discover what urban forestry is and the important role that trees play within our cities. Learn proper tree care and what you can do to help our trees. Presentation will be done via Zoom and recorded for later viewing. Call the library to attend.
Nature Art Journal Challenge
Every Other Tuesday June 8-August 3, 2 p.m.
via Facebook and YouTube
Nature journaling is the practice of drawing or writing in response to nature. With each video, learn a new technique, then head outdoors, make observations and get creative. Videos will be posted to the Milton Public Library’s Facebook and YouTube channels. For adults 18 & older. Reserve a take-home kit to pick up at the library. Supplies limited. Those who complete their journal will earn an additional entry into the summer prize basket drawing.
Getting Started with Etsy
6 p.m. June 29 via Zoom
Do you have homemade, custom, or unique gifts you would like to sell? Learn from someone who has successfully launch an Etsy store and about the ins and outs of starting your own. Presentation will be done via Zoom and recorded for later viewing. Call the library to register.