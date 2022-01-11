Fury split Jan 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Rock County Fury split a pair of Badger Conference games over the weekend.The area’s high school girls co-operative hockey team defeated the Baraboo co-op (the Badger Lightning) 3-1 on Friday night but lost to Viroqua 2-0 on Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena.In Friday’s win, Milton High sophomore Emma Kligora had two assists and Milton’s Hannah Chady score a goal. Janesville Parker senior Olivia Combs had a goal and an assist.Rock County (5-9-2, 3-4) led 3-0 before surrendering a goal late in the third period.Olivia Cronin made 23 saves to pick up the win.On Friday, Leonie Boettcher scored a goal in each of the first two periods to lift Viroqua. Cronin turned back 28 shots.FRIDAYROCK COUNTY 3, BARABOO CO-OP 1Rock County 1 0 2 — 3Baraboo co-op 0 0 1 — 1First PeriodRC—Olivia Combs (Emily Kligora, Marlies Brandli).Third PeriodRC—Hannah Chady 8:07. RC—Lily Clark (Kligora, Combs) 12:39. BAR—Reese Olson (Kayla Capenar, Signe Begalske) 15:45.Saves—Olivia Cronin (RC) 23, Alyssa Gada (Bar) 27.SATURDAYVIROQUA 2, ROCK COUNTY 0Rock County 0 0 0 — 0Viroqua 1 1 0 — 2First PeriodV—Boettcher (Nannini), 8:07.Second PeriodV—Boettcher (Simonson, Morrison), 11:32.Saves—Sami Bramstedt (V) 17; Olivia Cronin (RC) 28. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you