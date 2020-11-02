LET. US. PLAY.
Three words. Nine letters. One simple message during times that are anything but simple.
Those three words adorned three white placards held by members of the Milton High School boys basketball team in a photo posted on social media last week.
Area schools officials, including those in Milton, are getting set to make difficult decisions regarding winter season high school athletics and activities.
The COVID-19 pandemic rages on, with numbers of hospitalizations and deaths recently reaching all-time highs in the state of Wisconsin. And yet high schools in neighboring counties have successfully played sports seasons this fall, and the WIAA has conducted state championships in most fall sports.
The Milton School Board will meet Monday, with winter athletics and activities on the agenda.
Will the board let them play?
"I think we're in the same boat as everybody else; we're just waiting for that board meeting and hoping for the best," said Jeff Spiwak, Milton's first-year athletics and activities director. "We've had really productive meetings with the school administration. I know everybody wants things to happen; it's not like people don't want extracurricular activities for kids.
"You're going to see a lot play out in the next week and a half, and we'll see where the chips land."
The Badger Conference announced last month that it would not conduct league seasons and would not crown conference champions for winter sports. So if Milton is able to compete, all contests will be considered nonconference games.
The conference made the same decision regarding fall sports, and Milton was among the schools that elected to attempt to play fall sports during the WIAA's special, shortened season between winter and spring.
That postponement was a nice compromise for student-athletes that were bummed about missing out on their fall seasons. But there will be no such option for the winter sports.
"There's nowhere to go with this season," Spiwak said. "In the fall, we had the 'alternative fall,' and there's still the opportunity to give those kids the experiences. But if this gets canceled, we're done. So I think there's more urgency by kids and families to try and make something happen."
Meantime, roughly 75% of schools across the state chose to attempt to play their fall sports, and those seasons were completed with moderate success.
Some schools were forced, due to COVID-19 complications, to eventually shift their sports to the shortened spring option. Others had to pause team activities for weeks at a time.
But the WIAA was able to conduct postseasons and state tournaments in girls golf, girls tennis and cross country. State tournaments are taking place this weekend for boys soccer and volleyball, with girls swimming set for Nov. 13-14. And football will have a two-game regional postseason, as well.
"We're in such a different place than we were going into the fall season, because we do have all these examples of things that went well and the way things can be done successfully," Spiwak said. "You look at the numbers of who participated (this fall), and a high percentage of those games that were scheduled were played."
Spiwak helped coordinate an event in Milton that he can point to as a local example. Recently the Milton marching band performed at Carl F. Anderson Stadium, with only immediate family in attendance and with them socially distanced in the stands.
"We were able to get some spectators, and the families were just phenomenal in following our mitigation expectations," Spiwak said. "They were just so grateful for the opportunity to watch that program.
"People are just really yearning for these activities to occur."
That includes student-athletes, some of whom have done their part to make their voices heard--including through the signs and photos on social media.
"I think everybody absolutely has the right to voice their opinion," Spiwak said. "I've reiterated with our coaching staffs to just do it the right way. Anytime we're trying to promote our programs, be respectful and intelligent and do things the right way.
"From what I've seen so far out of our teams and our kids and our coaches, they're doing that. So I'm proud of them. It'd be so easy to get wrapped up in the negativity and animosity, but we're trying to stay away from that and are doing a good job of that right now."
Will their voices be heard? How much should they be considered when it comes time to make a decision? Will they be allowed to play this winter?
Those questions might all be answered Monday night.
"I think our administration, our school board, have done a great job of considering everything," Spiwak said. "And we'll make the right decision when it happens."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.