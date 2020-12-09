Charlotte E. Mezera, 83, of Janesville, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in Milton at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. A private Funeral Mass for Charlotte will be held for immediate family at St. William Catholic Church. Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A recording will be made available for Charlotte’s Mass early next week and will be found in her Obituary page under the photo/video tab. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.

Load comments