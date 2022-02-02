More than 40 McFarland community members participated in an equity listening session this week, hosted by the village’s equity consultants.
Residents gathered over Zoom on Monday, Jan. 31 for the first of two community meetings run by Dr. Rainey Briggs and Percy Brown Jr., two consultants the village hired this summer.
The purpose of the session was to learn from community members how they viewed the climate of McFarland, and to build relationships.
“We are really here to gather information from you that will inform the” Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) subcommittee,” said Brown at the beginning of the session. “We are really here to help work and create the conditions for the village of McFarland to improve in ways (where) every single member of this great community can really enjoy and participate.”
The only way that the village leaders “will know what to do is to hear from the good people of this community,” Brown added.
The session began with community agreements, asking participants to engage authentically and respectfully in the space. Then, participants gathered in small groups with a DEI committee member to get to know each other.
Then, those groups spent time discussing McFarland’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats related to equity.
Briggs and Brown have been conducting an audit of the village related to its DEI conditions, studying topics like McFarland policing practices, fire and rescue calls, access to affordable housing in the village, the demographics of home ownership, parks and recreation offerings, local business ownership, academic performance in the school district, discipline records and police intervention in school buildings.
Brown shared that the consultants had been able to work with the library, DEI, public safety, senior outreach and parks and recreation committees to gather information so far.
Some initial examples of McFarland’s strengths found in the audit, Brown said, include a strong sense of collaboration from residents, strong fundraising skills, a willingness to engage in learning, many village resources and a community center on the way.
Some weaknesses and threats shared by Brown and Briggs from the audit were a stronger need to serve senior citizens, physical inaccessibility in the village without a car, the need for building bridges to communities of color, the need for improved communication.
Participants on Monday shared a wide variety of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats they see in the village, and those will inform the equity audit moving forward.
In addition to the listening sessions and audit, the consultants is offering leadership development for the village board and staff.
Brown and Briggs called DEI efforts humanitarian work, despite the polarization of DEI nationwide.
“The goal of us being together tonight is to do everything we can to grow the community,” Briggs said.