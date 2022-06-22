CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD GIRLS SOCCER Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer: Breanna Ezzell and Aly Farrar named second team all-conference; Bella Graffin and Kaylee Farrar honorable mentions By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jun 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Junior midfielder Aly Farrar dribbles the ball into space against Columbus. Farrar was named to the Capitol All-Conference second team. Calahan Steed Buy Now Senior midfielder/defender Breanna Ezzell dribbles the ball upfield against Columbus. Ezzell was named to the all-conference second team. Calahan Steed Buy Now Senior goalkeeper Bella Graffin picks up a loose ball against Watertown Luther Prep. Graffin was named as an honorable mention on the all-conference team. Calahan Steed Buy Now Freshman forward/midfielder Kaylee Farrar keeps a Columbus player away from the ball. Farrar earned honorable mention on the Capitol All-Conference team. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee woman competes in 'American Ninja Warrior' for a second time Two Waunakee businesses look to expand Murphy honored with Lifetime Excellence Award after thriving through adversity Waunakee family part of clinical trial for XLH treatment Wisconsin DOT to build interchange at U.S. Highway 12/18 and County Highway AB to address safety concerns Featured Weekly Print Ads Summer Hours Star Tom's Painting Edward Jones Summer Hours Waunakee Office Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin