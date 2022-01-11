JANUARY 14
LODI
100 years
Mrs. Nellie M. Stewart is plaintiff, and Charles F. Brereton defendant in a breach of promise suit. Stewart has brought suit in the circuit court and asks for $5,000. She charges that on Jan. 21, 1921, Brereton asked her to marry him, and she accepted. However, Brereton then married Nellie Fellows instead of keeping his pledge to Stewart.
75 years
Elm School, will be recognized by all travelers on Highway 113, as the trim appearing white schoolhouse standing on top of the long hill midway between Lodi and Dane. The 26 boys and girls attending Elm School are under the capable tutelage of Mrs. R.S. Rice of Lodi, who returned to teaching when the shortage of country school teachers became acute.
when the new semester rolls around, it will find two new teachers — one at the grade school and one at the high school. Mrs. Myrtle Walters of Darlington, will assume the duties as first grade teacher. Mrs. Alvin Fritz of Fond du Lac will fill the position at the high school, replacing Miss Alice Eiermann, who is leaving for a job in Chicago.
The countless farmers who have their grist ground at the Home Feed Company are feeling pretty proud. Their favorite entry in the annual Lodi First Baby of the Year contest came through with flying colors. The proud parents are Mr. and Mrs. William H. Henderson, who welcomed Holly Darling at 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 5, 1947.
50 years
The All-American curling event was recently held at the Lodi Curling Club. This was an inter-club event for the Lodi curlers. The winning rink was that of Mrs. Jack Wells (lead), Mrs. Charles Thompson (second), Mrs. Allen Johnson (third) and Mrs. Paul Schwister (skip).
In a recent Awards and Decoration Ceremony at Mount Laguna Air Force Station in California, Colonel Arby J. Thompson, commander of the 751 Air Defense Group, was decorated by Brigadier General Richard G. Cross, Commander of the 26 Air Division. The decorations of Thompson were received for his duty performed in Southeast Asia. Col. Thompson is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Arby Thompson Sr. of Lodi.
Dr. and Mrs. Robert Rowe have established their home near Lodi, having come to the area from Lansing, Michigan. Dr. Rowe has joined local veterinarians Drs. Smith, Schmidt and Meyer on the staff at the Lodi Veterinary Hospital.
25 years
Dane County Sheriff’s investigators announced they are closing the file on the Deysi Mendez murder case, after receiving final results of DNA tests that tie murder suspect Joseph Patrick Phelan to semen left at the scene of the killing.
The Lodi Optimist Club will donate $10,000 toward an indoor swimming pool at the proposed new Lodi high School. The purpose of the donation is to demonstrate community support for an indoor pool, Optimist President Ted Goeres said. Club members felt a pool would also provide an excellent recreational resource for all Lodi residents.
The longer class periods provided by a four-period block schedule provide more time for teachers to explain concepts to their students, and help “make the light go on.” A proposal for Lodi High School to adopt this schedule was discussed at a recent School Board meeting. Prairie du Chien Principal Duane Bark attended the meeting to answer questions, stating that at his school, there are four 93-minute periods in one day, including a 40-minute lunch break.
POYNETTE
75 years
Poynette’s first bonspiel of the season, which consisted of a two-event affair between the local rinks from Lodi ended, with playoffs between Stub Delany and Don Wilson in the first event, and between Chet Conkle and Bailey Noltemeyer in the second. Conkle came from behind to set Noltemeyer down, while Delany bested Wilson in an extra end.
Mr. Ludwig Bahr, of theTown of Leeds, is observing his 8th birthday on Jan. 12, 1947. For the past two and a half years, Bahr has made his home with his eldest daughter, Mrs. Herman Henze. Bahr is in good health, and an active member of the American Lutheran Church of Poynette.
At a meeting of the Arlington Fire Department on Jan. 6, 1947, the following officers were elected — Alvin J. Gessner (Fire Chief), Rudolph Jungeman (Assistant Chief), Jean E. Herschleb (2nd Assistant Chief), William A. Gundlach (secretary and treasurer), Willis Kleinert (Sergeant at Arms), and George Schmidt and Howard W. Dobratz (stewarts).
50 years
A special meeting of the Poynette Village Board will be held Jan. 18, 1972 to further consider and discuss the proposed Zoning Ordinance for the village. Approximately 30 persons attended the presentation. Sharp criticism of the proposed requirement of an 80-foot setback (from the center of the roadway) for business located within the village limits on Us. Highway 51 was voiced. It was stated that the state’s requirement is 45 feet.
Clark Leussman and his father, Jim, were guests of honor at the regular meeting of the Poynette Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber saluted the Leussmans for Clark’s achievement in the recent For Motor Co. Punt, Kick and Pass competition, where he advanced to the semifinals.
25 years
A study of how well Poynette’s schools are being utilized says that classroom shortages in the high school may be reducing the quality of student education. A report from HGA stated that while the district’s facilities are functional, “they also tend to shape and somewhat limit the curriculum and its delivery.”
Four band students from Poynette schools auditioned for the second annual Wisconsin School Music Association’s Middle Level State Honors Band in April 1996. They included middle schoolers Katherine Linda (bass clarinet), Jessica Arp (clarinet alternate), Jennifer Giebink (clarinet alternate) and Kari Riggio (clarinet alternate).
Ryan Larson of the Poynette Curling Club skipped his team to the 1997 Wisconsin junior Men’s Curling Championship in Milwaukee. The team will now represent Wisconsin at the National Junior Curling Championship in Illinois. Larson’s team members are Jeremy Sigel (Wausau), Peter Stolt (Madison) and Nathan Gebert (Medford).