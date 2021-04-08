Last week, while "killing some time" in a local department store, I decided to check out which items in the store were made in America.
Since the store sells "tons" of different clothing, I started looking at sewn-in labels and various tags to deduce where the items were made.
I looked at shirts and blouses, slacks and jeans, sweaters and jackets, swimwear and pajamas. Sadly, it didn't take long to discover a disturbing pattern: Clothes made in the U.S.A. are as rare as a four-headed snake or a politician who doesn't lie.
I wasn't surprised to find many labels that read, “Made in China.” However, the more labels I read, the more frustrated I became. Many other clothes were made in Vietnam, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Guatemala, Mexico, Bangladesh, etc. A few labels noted the 'materials' came from another country but the items themselves were manufactured in the U.S.
I eventually left the clothing aisles and picked up a bottle of men's scented body spray: The label read, “Made in France.”
Recently, I searched the Internet for items still manufactured in this country and was encouraged by what I found. Here are a few examples:
Weber charcoal grills haven't changed in design since 1952. Some gas models are made overseas, but all others are still made at the company's headquarters in Palatine, Ill.
The iconic, Airstream aluminum trailer is still made at the company's plant in Jackson Center, Ohio.
American Plastic Toys, Inc., has stayed true to its name for more than 55 years. [About 90 percent of the toys sold in America are made in China.] The company employs 300 workers at five facilities in Michigan and Mississippi.
Gibson guitars are still made in the U.S., with the company now based in Nashville, Tenn. It was founded in Michigan more than 100 years ago and now produces its guitars in factories in Montana as well as Tennessee.
Wilson Sporting Goods is the official supplier of footballs to the NFL. Each day, more than 4,000 footballs are handmade at its facility in Ada, Ohio.
Nordic Ware, based in Minneapolis, Minn., is one of the few remaining American cookware companies that produce their products almost entirely in the U.S.
Cutco knives have been made in Olean, N.Y., for more than 70 years.
The John B. Stetson Company, founded in 1865 at the tail end of the Civil War, is still making its popular Stetson Western hat. It's the only company currently making cowboy hats entirely in the U.S. Million are manufactured each year at their nine-acre plant in Philadelphia, Pa.
Crayola crayons are produced at its flagship factory in Easton, Pa. Twelve million crayons are made daily.
Here are some more U.S.-made items: Burt's Bees personal care products (first sold in the early 1980s), Benjamin Moore paint (1892), Pyrex glassware (1915), Igloo coolers (1947), Smith and Wesson guns (1857), Post-it Notes (1974), Zippo lighters (1932), Harley-Davidson motorcycles (1903), and KitchenAid mixers (1919).
Thankfully, I didn't see any "Made on the Moon" labels.
At least, not yet.
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family that includes 11 grandkids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.