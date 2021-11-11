Offers go here

MONONA GROVE VOLLEYBALL

Brooklyn Tortorice and Jada Braun represent Monona Grove volleyball on conference team

  • 1 min to read

A pair of Silver Eagles were honored on the Badger-East All-Conference volleyball team this week.

Brooklyn Tortorice
Sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Tortorice was selected to the Badger-East All-Conference second team. 
Jada Braun
Monona Grove senior setter Jada Braun was an honorable mention on the Badger-East All-Conference team.

Sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Tortorice was selected to the second team. Tortorice served 40 aces, recorded 259 kills, solo blocked 30 attacks and had 103 digs.

Senior setter Jada Braun was an honorable mention after finishing with 218 digs, 56 kills and 715 assists, giving her 1,960 total assists for her Monona Grove career.

