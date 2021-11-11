MONONA GROVE VOLLEYBALL Brooklyn Tortorice and Jada Braun represent Monona Grove volleyball on conference team By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Nov 11, 2021 17 min ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A pair of Silver Eagles were honored on the Badger-East All-Conference volleyball team this week. Buy Now Sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Tortorice was selected to the Badger-East All-Conference second team. Nate Gilbert Buy Now Monona Grove senior setter Jada Braun was an honorable mention on the Badger-East All-Conference team. Calahan Steed Sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Tortorice was selected to the second team. Tortorice served 40 aces, recorded 259 kills, solo blocked 30 attacks and had 103 digs.Senior setter Jada Braun was an honorable mention after finishing with 218 digs, 56 kills and 715 assists, giving her 1,960 total assists for her Monona Grove career. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you