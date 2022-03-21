Charles Olson has been selected to serve as the new principal for the Lake Mills Middle School. A special school board meeting was conducted March 15 to confirm the appointment. He will replace Jennifer Bower who previously announced her retirement from the post effective the end of the current school year.
According to a district release, Olson is the current principal of Nature Hill Intermediate School in Oconomowoc where he has served students in grades 5-8 for the past four years. Prior to this, he has worked as an associate principal at both the intermediate and high school levels, as well as a high school science teacher, all in Oconomowoc.
Before his career in education, Olson served our country as a crew chief in the Air National Guard where he was deployed to Qatar and Iraq.
Olson rose to the top of the field of 33 candidates based on his qualifications. Moreover, his vision aligns with the values of the LMASD.
He stated in his application, “I am a passionate professional with the core belief that all students can achieve at high levels, and it is our calling as educators to ensure they do. Living in Lake Mills for the last ten years, my family and I have grown to love this community. We are proud of the schools our children attend and the community as a whole.”
“Mr. Olson’s leadership qualities exemplify the district’s emphasis in meeting and engaging the diverse needs of our students and building relationships and trust with our students and families. He brings a wealth of experience to the L-Cat family, and I look forward to watching our students and staff thrive under his leadership,” said Superintendent Tonya Olson.
Olson will begin his role in the district on July 1. The district will plan a meet and greet event in the near future.