Then suddenly, it appeared that spring had arrived. Joggers were out, car windows were rolled down, and everyone seemed ready to come out of hibernation.
At the same time, plans have been in the works to redouble efforts getting people together with attractions and events in the Lake Wisconsin area.
In February the City of Lodi's Common Council agreed to direct funds from the American Rescue Plan Act toward the Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce to help make the chamber's executive director position a full-time job.
"One thing that we’ve realized is that in order to push the chamber forward and really, truly push our businesses and community forward, it is certainly a full time position," said Executive Director Heidi LeHew. "I would argue that it is probably more than that."
A top priority for LeHew has been re-orienting the chamber's website and synchronizing with other organizations, making it easier for locals to keep track of area events.
"I just realized that there are so many organizations in our community that are working toward the same goal," said LeHew. "One of the things that I want to make a priority is to reach out to our businesses and all of these clubs and organizations and really try to streamline stuff."
One organization that has been particularly busy is the Lodi Valley Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance. The group, according to LeHew, is heavily involved in getting people out, walking trails, seeing sights, and also drawing visitors to area businesses.
"They do such a great job of creating events, there are lit walks at night time with lit up trails and packs with hot chocolate when it is cooler," said LeHew, "but then they also do a great job recruiting volunteers to come out and maintain those trails"
One new feature, announced in the March 15 Common Council meeting, is that there will be a new kiosk at Doctors Park, on the south end of Main Street, near a bicycle repair station. The kiosk will show trail users, on one panel, the three portions of the Ice Age Trail in the Lodi area, and on another panel, locations to visit in downtown Lodi.
Lodi's natural resources will also be a centerpiece of the May 14 Lift Lodi: Annual Day of Service which will coincide with the completion of a mural to be placed on one of downtown Lodi's west-facing walls.
The rough sketch of the image presented to the Common Council shows two young people hiking with the Ice Age Trail in the background. The process though, according to Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd, is especially designed to help bring people together.
"The coolest thing about it is that the mural will be broken down into 16-by-16 inch squares that are a kind of paint-by-numbers," said Groves Lloyd, "so community members can purchase squares and the painting, I believe, will be up at the Middle School, and then when the mural is assembled, the community can say, ‘We painted this!’ And I think it is a wonderful way to engage the community."
Even outside the installation of a new city mural, Groves Lloyd has been looking forward to this year's Lodi Day of Service, which came out of a July meeting last year and then spearheaded by local therapist and frequent volunteer Sarah Keyeski.
"What a lot of us are doing now is to give everyone in the community an easy entry into ways to make our community better," said Groves Lloyd, "even just bringing a canvas bag to the grocery store so you don’t need a plastic one. All of that makes our community better and we want to make everyone feel they have a part in making the community as wonderful as it possibly could be."
For those interested, Groves Lloyd highlighted that organizers are still looking for participants at all levels: sponsors, donors and volunteers. The event is planned May 14, with the day culminating in a celebratory dinner with live music at the fairgrounds.
The Lodi Day of Service will be coming a week after one of the first major events for the spring-summer calendar: One Mother of a Run, presented by the Lodi Optimists. The 12K/5K run-walk is the biggest fundraising effort of the year for the Lodi Optimists who, in addition to supporting voter education and outreach around local elections, is a significant supporter of area youth sports.
A change this year, throughout the season, will be that the Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce has been taking over organization of the Lodi Farmer's Market since the retirement of its former owner, according to LeHew.
"We don’t want to see that fall by the wayside, so we are planning, currently, on bringing that downtown on Saturday mornings and then expanding it, so it would be hyper-focused on local–food, drinks, food trucks, some crafts," said LeHew.
Also in the realm of outdoor food events, LeHew says there are tentative plans for organizing Food Truck Fridays to bring residents and visitors to the downtown area Friday nights through the summer.
All throughout the City of Lodi will be celebrating its 150th birthday, since the incorporation of the Village of Lodi on July 9 1872.
"You’ll see that sort of intertwined in all of our events," said LeHew, explaining that there are no plans for a unique birthday event, though celebration is on the calendar. "The city has created a logo and July 9 is the actual day, so that will be during the fair this year--the Lodi Fair."