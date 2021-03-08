Eagles no longer endangered, no need to require steel shot
Requiring steel shotgun shot on public land is a law that should be looked at more and discussed, as I feel it is a bad idea.
The waterfowl steel shot requirement went into effect long ago. It was designed to keep lead from ingestion by waterfowl first on public areas and then on all land both public and private. It’s already illegal to shoot waterfowl in a cornfield – no water around!
Let’s not saddle our children and grandchildren (future hunters) with having to use steel shot for small game. Shooting and practice shooting is part of hunting and practice is important to increase accuracy. Ammo that is less costly will increase practicing.
Please talk to your children and grandchildren about this matter, as no one else will! Once regulators regulate they don’t stop. This subject will come up again. I wrote a similar letter 10 years ago. Keep the lead in!
The bald eagle is the reason associated with the idea of the steel shot requirement. Per the Janesville Gazette article on Jan. 5, 2021, written by Wisconsin Public Radio, “The Bald Eagle species was threatened with extinction due in part to DDT, a pesticide used to control mosquitos. Bald eagles ate fish contaminated with the pesticide, which contained a chemical that affected the viability of eggs. Habitat loss and poisoning from lead ammunitions also played a role in the bird’s decline. Since then, annual surveys have shown the number of occupied bald eagle nests in Wisconsin has grown from 107 in 1974 to 1,694 in 2019.”
Let’s reconsider this regulation so future hunters and present hunters can afford small game hunting!
Matt Bollerud
Milton
Consider consequences of marijuana, require insurance
Gov. Tony Evers and many other Wisconsinites are promoting the sale and use of marijuana with no regard for the negative consequences of such drug use, and abuse. The governor’s main motive is to generate lots of tax income to add to the state’s treasury. The general public’s main motive is to enjoy the use and effects of this product without fear of prosecution.
I suggest that the governor and all those who want to use marijuana without restrictions be assessed with one firm condition: That they be held morally and financially responsible for this privilege. If pot becomes available, then those who purchase it should be required to sign an insurance contract to pay a lifetime premium into a fund that helps to finance all of the injuries and deaths caused by this substance use, and abuse. Whether it’s accidents on the roadways, families broken by addiction or any other consequence of this habit. I suggest that the governor take the lead for this insurance pool by donating some of his own money.
This insurance program might well cause those who use this product to refrain from becoming “stoned,” or drunk, or causing accidents, imposing more misery on the victims.
Current policy is based on the classification of all substance abuse as a sickness. There should be a shared responsibility imposed on people because of all the misery they cause victims to suffer.
Joseph C. Vaughn
Milton
Thank you, Milton College Preservation Society
I’d like to thank the Milton College Preservation Society and its president, Doug Welch, for his latest newsletter outlining Milton’s role in the Abolitionist movement and Milton’s College alumni role in helping the North triumph over slavery in the Civil War – an in-depth repeat of his December “Community Voices’’ column in the Couriers.
I’m excited the Society is currently raising funds for a memorial to help us all remember Milton’s – and Milton College’s role – in fighting the nation’s bloodiest war, which finally put an end slavery.
Here’s why this is so important: Most major Civil War historians were Southern scholars who rebranded the war as a battle for state’s rights. It was not. The only “right’’ they sought to preserve was their right to own, work to death, rape and sell Black men, women and children.
To help end that scourge, Wisconsin, a state of only 800,000 people, sent 91,000 men to fight that war and 91, 000 never returned, a scale of blood sacrifice that is almost incomprehensible.
So, while we’re battling racism and debating Black Lives Matter in our public conversations these days, it also should remember that Milton was founded by a dedicated abolitionist Joseph Goodrich who helped build Milton’s Seventh Day Baptist church, a moral leader in the fight to end slavery; he built the Milton House, part of the Underground Railroad to help slaves flee to safety.
And he founded the Milton Academy, later Milton College, which played a role as an intellectual center of anti-slavery scholastics, A total of 310 Milton College students and alums fought in that war (likely more than its entire student population in 1860) and seventh of them never returned, either.
That’s why I’m supporting Doug and the Preservation Society’s effort. We must all work to keep alive our memories of Milton’s and Milton College’s role in the anti-slavery movement.
To avoid repeating history, it’s important to never forget where we’ve been. Thank you.
Mike Flaherty
McFarland (former Milton resident)
BTW: Tax-deductible donations can be made to Milton College Preservation Society, PO Box 84, Milton, WI 53563.
Renewable energy projects benefit farmers
My name is Matt Johnson and I’m a Field Director at the Wisconsin Land and Liberty Coalition, a nonprofit working to protect the private property rights of farming families who wish to bring the benefits of renewable energy projects to their communities.
In a poll of over 700 Rock County residents made in December, 78 percent of respondents favored wind and solar projects. At a recent webinar about the benefits of renewable energy development in Rock County, attendees shared overwhelming enthusiasm for these projects. Rock County residents know this is the path to a better future.
Farms go out of business every week in Wisconsin. Renewable energy projects are a way to help farming families stay on the farm through difficult times. Land lease payments help farmers keep their land in the family by providing a guaranteed revenue stream for decades. If farmers want to voluntarily participate in a renewable energy project benefiting their entire community, who is to say they shouldn’t be allowed to? It is their land and they know best how to take care of it.
Every large-scale renewable energy project in Wisconsin creates hundreds of construction jobs, boosts local businesses, and increases economic activity in rural areas. Large renewable energy projects also provide shared revenue payments to local communities, often bringing in several hundred thousand dollars in new revenue every year for counties and towns hosting the project facilities. These can be used for vital community services like schools, roads and hospitals.
Matthew Johnson
Albany
Motorsports act provides long-term certainty to racers and businesses
I respectfully request that Congress pass the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act. The bipartisan RPM Act protects the right to convert an automobile or motorcycle into a racecar used exclusively at the track.
Modifying a vehicle into a racecar is an integral part of America’s automotive heritage. Many types of racing, including NASCAR, were founded on the premise that street vehicles, including motorcycles, can be converted into dedicated race vehicles. Racing events are an economic driver for many communities and a source of affordable family-friendly entertainment for millions, with participants that range from professionals to novices using converted race vehicles.
Congress never intended for the Clean Air Act (CAA) to apply to motor vehicles modified for competition use only. However, the EPA maintains that CAA requires converted vehicles driven exclusively on the track to remain emissions-compliant.
The RPM Act clarifies that transforming motor vehicles into racecars used exclusively for competition does not violate the CAA. It is imperative that Congress passes the RPM Act to provide long-term certainty to racers and motorsports parts businesses.
Kyle Weber
Milton
