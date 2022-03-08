Ashley Sawicki (40), shown here blocking out a Madison East player earlier in the postseason, had a big game in the Waunakee girls’ basketball team’s 46-41 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals loss to Brookfield East on March 3. She scored a team-high 27 points and hauled in eight rebounds.
Still, the Waunakee girls’ basketball team went toe-to-toe with Brookfield East before falling 46-41 in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals on Thursday, March 3. It took place in Oconomowoc.
“It was a back-and-forth game all night long,” said Warrior Head Coach Marcus Richter. “Brookfield East is a really good team that forces you to play their style. They have won a ton of games this year playing the way they forced us to play. They make you earn everything on the offensive end, and they make you work for 30-45 seconds at a time on the defensive end until they get the shot they want.”
For a Waunakee team that likes to get out and run and get shots up quickly, the adjustment was tough. But the Warriors were patient and could have pulled it out in the end.
“Despite us playing their style all night, we still had chances down the stretch,” said Richter. “We just didn't have quite enough to get the win. Our kids battled the entire night for us. I was proud of them for laying everything out there. I couldn't have asked for anything more from them.”
Waunakee trailed 21-20 at the half and kept it close throughout. Ashley Sawicki had a huge game for the Warriors, scoring 27 points and eight rebounds, while Lauren Meudt added six points.
The Warriors finish the 2021-22 campaign with an 18-9 overall record. Brookfield East (25-3) defeated Arrowhead 48-40 on Saturday in the sectional finals to earn a trip to state.