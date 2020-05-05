With changes in Governor Evers’ extended Safer at Home Order, the Milton Public Library can now offer curbside service. However, due to recommendations from the Department of Public Instruction and for the safety of our patrons and staff, we will not be using our book lockers. With that, the library staff has created a plan for no-contact delivery of our library materials. Staff will follow hand-washing and cleaning guidelines and wear cloth masks while handling materials, but we cannot ensure a virus-free environment.
Curbside hours of operation will be Mondays and Thursdays, 9:00-1:00; Wednesdays and Fridays, 2:00-6:00; and Sundays, 1:00-4:00. Our book drops will only be open on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9:00-6:00. Returned items will be in quarantine for at least 72 hours. For the safety of the staff, we will not accept returned items during Curbside Pick Up.
At this time, there is no delivery among the libraries and our patrons only have access to materials currently at Milton Public Library. To see the available items, please visit the online catalog at www.miltonpubliclibrary.org. Our kits, including Emmy’s EarlyLit Kits, Sitter Sacks, and Mini Makers, will not be available for checkout.
We are limiting the number of checkouts to 10 items per family, per day. Please keep in mind that the library is still following social distancing recommendations and will have limited staff inside the library to handle requests. We will fulfill requests as they are received, so please be patient and understanding!
Patrons have three options for requesting items. You can log into your SHARE online account to place holds. Once you see that the holds have been pulled for you, call the library during the Curbside hours to say that you’re ready for your materials. Please call before coming to the library. If you don’t have any specific titles in mind, you can fill out the Surprise Me! Request Form (found on our website) and staff would be happy to pull 1 to 10 items based off of your reading/watching preferences. Patrons are also welcome to call the library at 608-868-7462 to talk with a staff member during Curbside hours. We ask that you please do not call from the parking lot to make requests.
Once materials are ready for pick up, they will be checked out to your account with extended due dates of June 9th. Patrons are asked to call from the library parking lot, remain in your car, and staff will place your bagged library materials on the Pick Up Table. Once staff have stepped away from the table, you may retrieve your items.
Staff will continually evaluate the curbside process and hours throughout the next couple weeks and updates will be posted on the library’s website. But we are excited to offer this opportunity!
If you have any questions, you can call the library at 868-7462 or email the Library Director, Ashlee Kunkel, at kunkel.ashlee@als.lib.wi.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.