Several students from Waunakee were named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Edgewood College. They include Alexis Acker, Bridget Daniels, Valerie Farber, Kiera Hineline, Brendon Martin, Sarah Meffert, Marissa Reidy and Elizabeth Soper. Waunakee students at the college also earned semester honors. They include Taylor Bradley, Daniela Cordomi, Bridget Daniels, Kiera Hineline, Brendon Martin, Sarah Meffert, Marissa Reidy, Annabelle Reiter, Morgan Rice, Manuela Story and Velkin Velasquez.
A number of students from Waunakee were named to the Dean’s List at UW-Eau Claire. They include Ryan Badger, Adam Barberino, Rebecca Braun, Hailey Christianson, Elana Dresen, Megan Ejzak, Mikayla Ewert, Alissa Gundrum, Jordan Haag, Marly Harman, Collin Klug, Amanda Koenig, Grace Odegaard, Alan Olkowski, Mikayla Ripp, Alysha Statz, Ashley Teasdale, Hannah Teasdale, Marina Von Rutenberg, Tia White, Milena Wiesman and Krista Witak.
Hanna Brausen and Sarah McGowan of Waunakee were named to the spring semester Honors List at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Paul Tietz of Waunakee received his bachelor’s degree from UW-River Falls. Tietz graduated summa cum laude.
Riley Zuhde of Waunakee was named to Augustana University’s Dean’s List for the spring semester.
