It is November, when we pause to gather and give thanks. From a world view, every one of us can create a mile-long list of blessings. Even in hard times, each of us is incredibly wealthy. Dietrich Bonhoeffer shares, “In ordinary life, we hardly realize that we receive a great deal more than we give, and that it is only with gratitude that life becomes rich.”
A challenge for Thanksgiving 2021: Add an unusual item to the “I Am Thankful” menu.
At a conference I attended in August, we were asked to complete the sentence, “Because of COVID ....” Our grandson was recently listing the opportunities he missed because of COVID. His list was detailed and the items were valid, including missing his 10th birthday party (what would have been a big party/sleepover with friends).
I then challenged him to tell me what he had gained because of COVID. He said a big one was a fishing trip to the Boundary Waters with just him and his dad. He was able to see the negative and then name the benefit. He is on the right track.
Another example from my life. As you may or may not know, I am on intimate speaking terms with cancer. I was 25 when my mother died of cancer. She was just 52. Five years later, cancer claimed my father. My younger sister was 38 when she died. Since then, I have lost my other two sister and my older brother. And I have personally battled cancer several times.
While I don’t hate cancer, I’m not sure I can say I am thankful for it. But I am grateful for what I have learned. How can I hate that which has fertilized growth, brought reality into sharper focus and opened my eyes to untold riches? How can I hate that which has shown me just how precious life and love are?
Another benefit for which I am grateful is that I understand hard places but know I do not walk this path alone.
Everyone has hard experiences they have slogged through; times that have expanded their compassion for others. Let’s be like Piglet who “noticed that even though he had a Very Small Heart, it could hold a rather large amount of Gratitude.” A.A. Milne