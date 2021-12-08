CAMBRIDGE
Thanksgiving to New Years
The Ripley Park Holiday Lights display is open Thanksgiving through New Years. Guests are able to drive through a half mile light display in the comfort of their own car. Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated. There is a variety of light displays including large animated and handcrafted. Businesses are able to sponsor a light display by contacting Cambridge Community Activities Department by calling 608-423-8108. Sponsorship levels are: Gold ($100) which includes a name and logo on a large sign and solo placement next to a light display and Silver ($50) which includes a name and logo on a small sign and placed next to display with other sponsors. This is a great way for local businesses to be spotlighted and noticed by visitors who traveled there from outside of Cambridge.
Dec. 16: Holiday Program
On Thursday, Dec. 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., the Cambridge Community Library is hosting a holiday program in the Amundson Community Room. The program will include Wisconsin Dickens Carolers, a fun craft and holiday book display. All ages are welcome. Call the library at (608) 423-3900 for more information or questions.
Dec. 17: Friday Flicks
The Cambridge Community Library is also hosting Friday Flicks on Friday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. This month’s is Respect, the story of Aretha Franklin’s life. Call the library at (608) 423-3900 for more information.
Jan. 15: Youth Center Fundraiser
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is hosting a fundraiser at Cambridge Winery on Saturday, Jan. 15. There will be raffle baskets, a silent auction and a free Euchre tournament with prizes. Tickets cost $30 and include a pasta dinner. Tickets can be purchased at Cambridgecap.net or at the CAP office. Call Heather Morgan for more information at (608) 423-8045.
DEERFIELD
Dec. 11: Cookie Walk
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Cookie Walk. St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church, 3494 Oak Park Road, Deerfield, is holding its annual holiday Cookie Walk Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9-11:30 a.m. Homemade Christmas cookies and candy including specialties, no-nut and diabetic varieties. Also lefse, nuts, washcloths and cookbooks. More information: (608) 764-5885.
Dec. 13: Deerfield-Cambridge VFW Meeting
The Deerfield-Cambridge VFW will hold its next meeting on Monday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Deerfield Archery and Pistol Club. The club is located at 43 N. Main St. in Deerfield. A meeting will also take place on Monday, Jan. 10. Call Arvid Bakken at (608) 423-4130 for more information or questions.
Dec. 16: Christmas Movie Night
The Deerfield Community Center is hosting a night of Christmas movies on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided, or guests can bring their own meal. The DCC invites those who go to wear their pajamas or comfy clothes. Movies include Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Elf. This is a free event. Pre-registration is required by Friday, Dec. 10th on the DCC’s website. For questions, call (608) 764-5935.
December: Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest
The Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest is a yearly event that is open to any area residents with a Deerfield mailing address. All participants need to do is decorate the exterior of their home for the holidays and register their address in order to be part of the contest. In addition to lifelong braggin rights, there are also cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. NEW IN 2021: There will be an interactive display category for homes with flashing light displays that pictures alone can’t do justice. All entries that give permission will be photographed and posted on the Facebook page for community voting. There will be no in-person judges this year, so all winners will be determined by friends and neighbors. Participants can register by either signing up on the Facebook page or by contacting Jess Lex at jesslex@kw.com or (608)571-6868.
Prizes:
1st place — $100
2nd place — $75
3rd place — $50
Timeline:
December 8 — All homes registered and decorated
December 9 — Map of registered homes published to Facebook
December 10-12 (6-9 pm) — Registered homes photographed for community voting
December 14 — Community voting begins on Facebook
December 20 (8pm) — Facebook votes are tallied
December 21 — Winners announced via Facebook page